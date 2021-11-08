Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Emma McKeon Goes In-depth on World Cup Title, 7-Medal Olympic Performance

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman HodgesGarrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with 7x medalist from the 2020 Olympic Games and world cup series champion, Emma McKeon. Despite all these (and more) accolades, McKeon has managed to keep a steady head on her shoulders and takes us through her last 6 months with grace and humility. She emphasizes how much she’s grown as an athlete and person through this Olympic cycle, noting her ability to stay present and appreciate where she’s at in her athletic career. She also breaks down all of her individual swims from Tokyo, including her gold medal showings in the 50 and 100 free.

Music: Otis McDonald
www.otismacmusic.com

Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.

1
mc2
13 minutes ago

Great interview. It’s good to know that she still plans to swim the 200 free.

