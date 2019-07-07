Emily Horomanski Commits to Swim for South Carolina in Fall 2019

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Greer, South Carolina native Emily Horomanski is staying in state to swim for the Gamecocks beginning this fall.

Most recently at the YMCA Short Course National Championships in April 2019, Horomanski finished fifth in the 100 fly (54.40) and sixth in the 200 fly (2:00.90). She also was sixth in the 200 fly (2:05.93) at the South Carolina Short Course State Championship in February.

Horomanski was tabbed as a 2019 All-Upstate Girls Swimming first team honoree by the Greenville News after her success at Riverside High School. She was the 5A state champion in the 100 fly (55.23) and was runner up in the 200 back (57.30) at the South Carolina High School League state championships in October. Horomanski was part of the state champion 200 free relay and runnerup 400 free relay.

In 2017, Horomanski was state champion in the 100 fly (57.23) and runnerup in the 200 free (1:52.49). She was a member of the runnerup 400 free relay and fourth place 200 medley relay.

In 2016, Horomanski won the 200 free title (1:53.59) and finished third in the 100 fly (56.98). She also was part of the title-winning 200 free relay and 400 free relay teams.

In 2015, she was fifth in the 500 free (5:14.42) and 14th in the 100 back (1:02.02) at the SCHSL 4A state meet.

Horomanski has qualified for the 2019 Winter Juniors in the 100 fly (54.40), 200 fly (2:00.24) and 200 IM (2:02.17) and for the 2019 Futures meet in the 100 free (51.30) and 100 back (57.30).

At the South Carolina Long Course State Championship in July 2018, Horomanski won the 100 fly (1:03.60) and 200 fly (2:16.79). She also was a finalist in the 200 IM (3rd, 2:24.96), 400 IM (4th, 5:06.44), 400 free (6th, 4:35.61) and 200 back (6th, 2:28.83).

Horomanski also was a seven-time finalist at the 2018 South Carolina Short Course State Championships: third place in the 200 fly (2:04.90), fourth place in the 200 free (1:55.71), 400 IM (4:34.00) and 1000 free (10:27.19), seventh in the 200 IM (2:11.35), and eighth in the 100 fly (59.06) and 500 free (5:13.56).

“I chose the University of South Carolina because I immediately felt at home with the team atmosphere and the University as whole,” Horomanski, who swims with the Greater Spartanburg YMCA, said. “I am super excited to continue reaching for my academic and swimming goals as a Gamecock!”

Top Times

100 free – 51.30

200 free – 1:50.42

100 fly – 54.40

200 fly – 2:00.24

100 IM – 1:03.63

200 IM – 2:02.17

Horomanski’s top 100 fly time (54.40) and top 200 fly time (2:00.24) would have ranked fifth on the 2018-19 South Carolina roster.

