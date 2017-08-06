Elise Haan on NC State: “We have a lot of fun in training” (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

WOMEN’S 100 BACK

American: Missy Franklin, 58.33, 2012

U.S. Open: Kathleen Baker, 58.57, 2017

U.S. Open Meet: Hayley McGregory, 59.11, 2008

It came down to the touch in the women’s 100 back as 3 swimmers raced stroke-for-stroke into the finish. NC State’sElise Haan and Georgia’s Kylie Stewart flipped in a tie as they each registered a 29.70 at the halfway mark. They almost had identical closing splits as well, with Haan (1:00.59) out-touching Stewart (1:00.60) by a hundredth for the win. Texas A&M’s Lisa Bratton nearly chased them down on the back half, but ran out of room with a 1:00.63 for 3rd ahead of Texas’ Claire Adams (1:00.99).

