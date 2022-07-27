Dutch Look To Fill Kromo & Heemskerk Void At 2022 European Championships

The Royal Dutch Swimming Federation (KNZB) has announced its roster for the 2022 European Championships taking place next month in Rome, Italy.

Head coach Mark Faber will lead a 23-strong lineup that includes two-time Olympic silver medalist Arno Kamminga, national record holder Kira Toussaint and 2015 Short Course world champion Jesse Puts.

At the 2020 European Championships, which actually took place last year due to a coronavirus-related postponement, the Netherlands placed 5th in the overall swimming medal table. The nation amassed 10 medals in total, including 4 golds.

Last year’s gold medalists for the Dutch included retired aces Ranomi Kromowidjojo and Femke Heemskerk in the women’s 50m and 100m freestyle events, respectively. Toussaint nabbed gold in the 50m back race while Kromo also collected gold in the women’s 50m fly.

Thom de Boer looks primed to make a move this time around in the men’s 50m free, currently ranked 10th in the world but 5th among Europeans. NC State’s Nyls Korstanje is another contender, ranked 6th among Europeans in the 50m fly and 7th in the 100m fly.

For the women, Toussaint looks strong to land on the podium across the backstroke events, while Marrit Steenbergen has been making strides in the 100m and 200m freestyle races since coming back to the sport in late 2019.

She has already been building up her resume, having nabbed the 200m free title at the 2021 European Short Course Championships.

Dutch Roster for the 2022 European Championships

Valerie van Roon, Kira Toussaint, Maaike de Waard, Tessa Giele, Marrit Steenbergen, Tes Schouten, Kim Busch, Anne Palmans, Sam van Nunen, Silke Holkenberg, Imani de Jong, Janna van Kooten, Lotte Hosper, Arno Kamminga, Thom de Boer, Jesse Puts, Stan Pijnenburg, Thomas Verhoeven, Nyls Korstanje, Kenzo Simons, Luc Kroon, Sean Niewold and Thomas Jansen.

Supervision:

Mark Faber (head coach), Patrick Pearson (coach), Kees Robbertsen (coach), Job van Duijnhoven (coach), Sjors Lommerts (team manager), Conny van Bentum (doctor), Jan Herber (physiotherapist) and Rienk Koeneman (physiotherapist ).