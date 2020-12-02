Dupont Smashes Personal Bests at Bolles School Sharks Intrasquad

2020 Bolles School Sharks TYR November Senior Intrasquad

November 20-22, 2020

Cassidy Aquatic Center, Jacksonville, FL

Course: SCY

The Bolles School Sharks, the USA Swimming club team associated with the Bolles School, held an intrasquad meet last weekend. Renowned for the age group careers of Olympians Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Murphy, and Joseph Schooling, the club continues to raise fast swimmers, confirmed by several swimmers gaining National-level cut times during the meet.

Following an impressive showing at the Florida 1A swimming championships where he broke the 20 year-old Bolles School record in the 200 freestyle, Andres Dupont was back at it again, dropping time with every splash.

In his first event, the 50 freestyle, Dupont put up a quick time of 20.63 to knock over a second off of his best time (22.10). Two days later, Dupont swam another 50 freestyle, where he cut even more time to finish in 20.56.

Dupont also claimed victories in both the 100 backstroke and 200 backstroke, demolishing his personal bests in both events. In the 100 backstroke, Dupont swam to a time of 49.52 to smash the 50 second barrier for the first time, cutting over 2 seconds off of his best time in the process. The next morning, Dupont touched first during the 200 backstroke prelims, swimming to a time of 1:50.60 to slash over 8 seconds off of his best. However, he was not done, coming back in finals to drop another 3 seconds off of that time to touch in a time of 1:47.37. Throughout the day, Dupont dropped over 11 seconds in the 200 backstroke, while earning Junior National cut times in both events.

Finishing behind Dupont in the backstroke events, 14-year-old Hayden Sunman also had some big drops. In the 100 backstroke, Sunman put up a quick time of 52.81 to drop over 3 seconds off of his best time, while going under 53 seconds for the first time.

Sunman also had a major drop in the 200 backstroke, finishing in a time of 1:53.88 to cut over 4 seconds off of his best time. Impressively, his opening 100 split in the 200 backstroke (54.69) was faster than his individual 100 time going into the weekend. Both of Sunman’s performances rank in the top-12 nationally for 14-year-olds this season, with his 100 backstroke coming in 12th and his 200 coming in 9th.

Other Highlights