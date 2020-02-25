Dublin, Ohio’s Austin Davis Commits to DIII John Carroll University

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Austin Davis, a current high school senior from Dublin, Ohio, has committed to swim for Division III John Carroll University. Davis will graduate from Jerome High School in spring 2020 and join the Blue Streaks’ class of 2024.

Davis is currently a year-round swimmer for the Dublin Community Swim Team.

“I am thrilled to announce my commitment to continue my swimming and academic career at John Carroll University. I made this decision based off of the outstanding academics, coaching staff, and team atmosphere. Thank you to my family, friends and coaches for helping me through this decision. GO BLUE STREAKS!!!”

Davis finished 16th at last weekend’s Ohio High School Division I (big school) state championship meet in the 200 IM, swimming a new best time of 1:55.34

With his current best times, Davis would have had multiple finals performance at the 2020 OAC Championships with John Carroll. Most notably, he would have placed 6th in both the 100 freestyle (47.60) and the 200 IM (1:55.47) and 8th in both the 100 backstroke (53.05) and the 100 breaststroke (58.67).

Top SCY Times

50 freestyle – 22.00

100 freestyle – 47.60

100 backstroke – 53.05

100 breaststroke – 58.67

100 butterfly – 55.48

200 IM – 1:55.34

As a team, the Blue Streaks placed 1st as a team for their fourth consecutive victory at the OAC Championships. They were nearly 200 points ahead of the second place team.

The team was led by sophomore Forrest Campbell who was named the Swimmer of the Year Award from the OAC. He won three of his events, broke three individual records and achieved 3 NCAA cuts.

In addition, Campbell was part of 4 record breaking relays that not only broke the school record but broke the OAC records.

Davis will begin his swimming career at John Carroll University beginning fall 2020.

