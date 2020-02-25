Kennebunk Wins Maine Class A Girls Title, Cony HS Wins 5 Events

2019 – 2020 Maine High School Girls Class A State Swimming and Diving Championships

Swimming and Diving

February 18th, 2020

Short Course Yards

Results

TOP 5 TEAM STANDINGS

Kennebunk HS – 235.5 South Portland High School – 218 Bangor High School – 213 Cony High School – 212 Gorham High School – 164

The Kennebunk High School girls took home the Maine Class A state title last week, managing to claim the team title despite not winning an event. Kennebunk managed the victory with 18 scoring performances, the most of any team.

Instead, it was 4th place team finisher Cony High School that posted the most event wins on the meet. Cony won 5 of the 12 events, starting with the first event, the 200 medley relay. Junior Morgan Henderson led the Cony squad off in 31.74, followed by senior Cecilia Guadalupi (28.83), sophomore Lunden Dinkel (27.19), and sophomore Emma Thomas (25.60). Cony finished the event in 1:53.36, touching .72 seconds ahead of Bangor.

Emma Thomas went on from that relay to win the next event, the 200 free. Thomas swam a 1:58.83 after getting out to a quick start of 57.56 at the 100 mark. She fell off the pace abit, coming home in 1:01.29. Thomas was also a member of the winning 200 free relay, along with Guadalupi, Dinkel, and sophomore Emma Crosby. Dinkel led the squad off in 26.49, with Crosby following in 28.24, then Thomas swimming 25.97, and Guadalupi in 23.76.

Cecilia Guadalupi, for her part, was a double event winner this year. She swam 2:05.45 to win the 200 IM, getting her hand on the wall 8 seconds ahead of the field. Guadalupi then went on to win the 100 breast, clocking a 1:04.53. Teammate Lunden Dinkel came in 2nd with a 1:09.03.

Scarborough picked up 2 wins on the day, both coming from junior Morgan Porter. She first won a tight race with Kennebunk senior Ella Yentsch, finishing in 5:20.05 and 5:21.27 respectively. Porter had built up a huge lead at the 400 mark, but Yentsch made it a race at the end, splitting 1:03.72 on the final 100, compared to Porter’s 1:05.58.

Falmouth High School also picked up 2 wins on the meet, with senior Mae Causey swimming a 24.87 to win the 50 free convincingly. Causey got her hand on the wall nearly a second ahead of the runner-up Kiley Matthews (25.70). Senior Lilly Smith also picked up a win for Falmouth, taking the diving decisively with a score of 397.00.

Team runner-up South Portland picked up a relay win in the 400 free relay, with freshman Sophia Ibarguen (1:00.55), senior Lyla Metcalf (59.21), senior Margaret Jones (54.95), and junior Kiley Matthews (55.74) teaming up for a 3:50.45. Margaret Jones had won the 100 fly earlier in the meet, swimming a 58.75 to touch first by a second.

Biddeford High School won an event, with sophomore Ella Leonard taking the 100 free with a 55.89. She won a tight race with South Portland’s Kiley Matthews, who came in 2nd with a 55.95, Kennebunk freshman Chloe Matthews, who came in 3rd with a 55.96, and Gorham senior Laura Bolduc taking 4th in 56.15. It was Chloe Matthews, the youngest in the field, who got out to the early lead, splitting 26.73 on the first 50. Leonard brought it home the best, with a 28.91 on the 2nd 50.