Dryland for Swimmers – is there a better way?

Dryland for swimmers has come a long way in the last few decades. At SURGE Strength we’ve seen a lot of change from approach to results. Many initial calls from either swimmers, coaches or parents who are interested in a Dryland Program have a common theme. It sounds a lot like, “I want to increase strength but I’ve always wondered if there’s a better way.”

At SURGE Strength we have a specific approach we follow and have seen great success for more than a decade. But first let’s look at some previous approaches to dryland training.

The “Old School” Approach to Dryland for Swimmers

This category usually falls into one of two scenarios:

Scenario #1

A swimmer or coach adapts a weight program from other sports like football. Yes this checks off the initial goal of “lifting.” But unfortunately it often leaves swimmers too sore or worse injured. Swimmer is so unique from other sports. Therefore, no matter how well the weight program worked for other team sports it rarely produces much success for swimmers.

Scenario #2

The other common scenario is a deck only based dryland program with minimal equipment like some medicine balls. While this can have some positive effect the results are short lived. This is because with minimal equipment it’s hard to progress the dryland program once athletes get to a certain level. Therefore, many athletes and coaches default to increasing the only variable they can, more volume. This is a poor route because it often contributes to more overuse injuries. And worse that it just makes the swimmers tired but with little to no improvement shortly after beginning.

SURGE Strength’s Approach to Dryland for Swimmers

Now let’s examine the difference from the “old school” approach to how SURGE Strength has empowered swimmers and coaches to raise the standard of their dryland training:

Exercises for every level of athlete, beginner to advanced

No one dryland exercise can create success. However, one dryland exercise can lead to significant injury. It’s not inherent in the exercise but rather the level of exercise verses the experience of the swimmer that matters. That’s why whether with individuals or teams our Dryland Certified Coaches ensure that the dryland exercises are appropriate for every swimmer we train.

Appropriate volume and intensity to compliment swimming

Large and sudden increases in volume and/or intensity are never a wise approach, whether in the water or on land. But many swimmers and coaches aren’t aware of how to progress a dryland program. There are many variables to account for. And not to mention that the best dryland programs are complimentary to the in water training.

Periodization through the season from hell week to taper time

A dryland program that is static for the entire season will quickly diminish in effectiveness. Just like a swimmer or coach will experience different training cycles through a season in the water, it’s just as important to do so on land. The dryland program at the beginning of the season won’t be the same as when the most intense part of the swimming season comes around. And it definitely shouldn’t be the same as taper time and championship season nears.

So if you have that feeling that your dryland could be better considers reaching out to us at SURGE Strength to get started with a customized Dryland Program. We’ll utilize your onboarding assessment results to dictate the best dryland program starting point for you!

