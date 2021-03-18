Drexel Nabs Katy Aquatics Backstroker Aldercy Bui (2021)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Aldercy Bui of Katy Aquatics in Texas has committed to Drexel’s incoming freshman class. She’s a senior at Bridgeland High School.

I am so thrilled to announce my commitment to Drexel University! I want to thank my family, coaches, and friends who have helped me along the way. I am so excited to be a Dragon!!!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 back – 26.33

100 back – 56.00

200 back – 2:03.48

100 fly – 57.43

Bui swam at the 2021 Texas HS 6A State Championships, where she placed ninth overall in the 100 back (57.55). She also led off Bridgeland’s 200 medley relay in 27.05, helping them to an 11th place finish.

Since the pandemic began, Bui has made significant improvements in the backstrokes. Her sprint speed was there before the pandemic hit; she was 26.64 a few weeks the first lockdown. But in the 100 she was only 58.29, while she was just 2:09.66 in the 200, so she’s taken over two seconds off of her 100 back and more than six in the 200.

The Drexel women placed fourth at the 2020 CAA Championships. The Dragons just graduated Alexa Kutch, an NCAA-qualifying backstroker; Kutch is the reigning CAA champ in both backstrokes. At that meet, Bui would’ve scored in the 100 back A-final and 200 back B-final, so she’ll have an immediate impact next season.

Bui joins Ellie Webb, Mariangela Cincotti Serafini and Elizabeth McDevitt in Drexel’s class of 2025.

