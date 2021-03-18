Daily Swim Coach Workout #377

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old
- Target level: National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 6 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
Mid Free & DTEAM
“The ability to discipline yourself to delay gratification in the short term in order to enjoy greater rewards in the long term is the indispensable prerequisite for success.” -Maxwell Maltz
10:00 WUTS: 12 Up/Out J’s, T-Spine, PreHab, Arm & Leg Swings
600 REC Mix S,K,P,D [ 200 Fr w/ OTs, 200 K, 200 Prime Drill/B x 25s ]
2 x
1 x 25 @ :30 Build Prime
2 x 25 @ :30 Prime HVO Outs to [ 15-20m then EZ ]
1 x 25 @ :30 REC EZ Ch
2 x 25 @ :30 Prime HVO Last 7.5 w/ OLY Finish
:30 Rest
1 x
2 x 600 @ 8:00 Smooth P & Pad w/ Snork
1:00
6 x 200 @ 2:40 2 Cruise, 1 Fast !
1:00
12 x 100 @ 1:20 2 Cruise, 1 Race Pace
1 x
3 x 100 @ 2:00 Prime Kick, Desc 1-3 to 100%
1:00 Fins on
12 x 100 @ 1:30 EN1/EN3 Fin Kick: 2 EZ, 1 FAST How many under [ 1:00 ?? ]
1:00
3 x 100 @ 2:00 REC K/D Choice
DO YOUR DRYLAND TODAY!
Trevor Rill
National Training Group Assistant Coach, Eagle Swim Team
