Dressel Nabs Winning 50 Free, 100 Breast, 200 IM Triple vs. Tennessee

FLORIDA VS. TENNESSEE

Results

Hosted by Tennessee

Friday, January 26th

25 Yards

Dual Meet Format

FINAL TEAM SCORES:

MEN: Florida 178, Tennessee 122

WOMEN: Tennessee 184, Florida 116

Florida’s Caeleb Dressel pulled off a winning triple to help the Gators to victory over Tennessee. He got the ball rolling with an 18.91 free split on the 200 medley relay and later won the individual 50 free in 19.41, just out-touching Tennessee’s Kyle Decoursey (19.48). Dressel, who turned heads with his 200 IM performance at the Purdue Invite back in November, won the event against the Vols with a quick 1:44.94. He also swam to a 53.23 victory in the 100 breast, outpacing teammate Marco Guarente (53.61) and Tennessee’s Peter Stevens (53.65) through the back half.

All-American Khader Baqlah and standout freshman Michael Taylor each won a double for Florida. Baqlah dominated his signature 200 free in 1:35.88 before picking up a 4:22.20 win to top the 500 free field by 2 seconds. Taylor led from start to finish in the 100 back with his 47.71. He completed the backstroke sweep in the 200 back, pulling ahead of Tennessee’s Joey Reilman (1:47.10) on the back half to win it in 1:44.83. Fellow Gator freshman Clark Beach was able to catch Reilman for 2nd place in 1:46.77, while Reilman wound up 3rd.

Though she wasn’t listed on Tennessee’s roster earlier in the year and didn’t compete this fall, sprint ace Maddy Banic was back in action for the Vols to help them to victory over Florida on the women’s side. This was Banic’s second meet back, as she competed against Georgia last week. She clipped teammate Stanzi Moseley, 22.77 to 22.86, for the 50 free win. Banic also finished 3rd in the 100 fly (55.17). Teammate Erika Brown, who won the 100 fly in 52.31, picked up a winning double for the Vols as she won the 200 free (1:47.71) earlier in the session. SEC champ Meghan Small also had a pair of wins with her performances in the 200 fly (1:59.44) and 200 IM (1:59.94).

PRESS RELEASE – FLORIDA:

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The no. 4/16 Florida Gators split their final dual meet of the season against the no. 9/12 Tennessee Volunteers on Friday at the Jones Aquatics Center.

Florida’s fourth-ranked men’s squad played spoiler to Tennessee on its Senior Day, defeating the Volunteers 178-122. The 16th-ranked Florida women fell to no. seven Tennessee 184-116 during the meet.

The Gators’ hold the all-time series advantage over Tennessee, with the men moving to 25-20 and the women falling to 27-5 in dual meet competition.

The men finished the dual meet season with a 7-1 record and the women recorded a 4-5 record during the 2017-18 campaign.

Senior Caeleb Dressel and sophomore Khader Baqlah led the men’s team with three wins apiece during the meet. Dressel notched B-cut times in all three of his event victories against the Volunteers: 50 free (19.41), 100 breast (53.23) and 200 IM (1:44.94).

Balqah recorded two B-cuts as well, swimming a 1:35.88 in the 200 free and registering a time of 4:22.20 in the 500 free. The sophomore’s final victory came in the last event of the meet, the 400 free relay, in which the team recorded a time of 2:56.01.

Jan Switkowski , Mark Szaranek and Michael Taylor each contributed two wins apiece for the Gators.

Switkowski and Szaranek swept the butterfly events with B-cut times, with Switkowski swimming a 47.08 in the 100 fly and Szaranek recording a time of 1:45.53 in the 200 fly. Both men were also on the winning 400 free relay team that recorded a time of 2:56.01.

Taylor’s victories came from a sweep of the backstroke events, where he swam B-cut times of 47.71 (100 back) and 1:44.83 (200 back).

Ben Lawless (1000 free), Marco Guarente (200 breast) and Maxime Rooney (400 free relay) round out the victories by the Gator men.

On the women’s side, freshman Taylor Ault led the way for Florida with two wins against the Volunteers. She swam a 9:52.83 in the 1000 free and notched a B-cut in the 500 free with a time of 4:47.04 to nab her second victory of the meet.

Sophomore Emma Ball grabbed a win for the Gator women, swimming a B-cut time of 53.50 in the 100 back to clinch the victory.

Brooke Madden rounded out the wins for Florida, finishing first on the 1-meter board with a Zone qualifying score of 304.80.

The men finished with 22 top-3 finishes throughout the meet, while the women notched 18 of their own.

Florida is back in action on Feb. 2-4 at the Auburn Invitational.

Swimming Towards Postseason:

Baqlah and Rooney both recorded B-cuts in the 200 free with times of 1:35.88 and 1:37.92, respectively.

Ball (53.50) recorded a B-cut in the women’s 100 back and Taylor (47.71) followed suit in the men’s 100 back.

Four Gators notched B-cut times in the 100 breast: Dressel (53.23), Guarente (53.61), Stanley Wu (54.97) and Chandler Bray (55.20).

(54.97) and (55.20). M. Szaranek and Switkowski pitched in B-cut times in the 100 and 200 butterfly events. Szaranek swam a 47.52 in the 100 fly and 1:45.53 in the 200 fly. Switkowski finished with a swim of 1:46.96 in the 200 fly and 47.08 in the 100 fly.

Dressel notched B-cuts in both the 50 free (19.41) and 200 IM (1:44.94).

In the 200 back, Taylor swam a B-cut qualification of 1:44.83.

Three Gators recorded B-cuts in the 200 breast: Kelly Fertel (2:15.15) and Hannah Burns (2:15.79) on the women’s side and Guarente (1:56.81) on the men’s squad.

(2:15.15) and (2:15.79) on the women’s side and Guarente (1:56.81) on the men’s squad. Four Gators in total recorded B-cuts in the 500 free, with Ault (4:47.04) and Savanna Faulconer (4:47.27) representing the women’s team. Baqlah and Lawless were the men who swam B-cut times of 4:22.20 and 4:24.58, respectively.

Diving Towards Postseason:

Madden notched Zone scores in both the 1-meter event (304.80) and 3-meter event (294.75).

Emma Whitner recorded a Zone score of 284.25 in the 3-meter event.

Straight from the Source- Head Coach Gregg Troy :

“On the women’s side, we raced well and showed some improvements throughout the meet. Some of our weaknesses did show against a team that was deeper than us and we did not swim well in the sprint events. We did a tremendous job in the distance events and medleys, including great performances by Savanna Faulconer , Taylor Ault and Hannah Burns . On the men’s side, we were not as good as we wanted to be. They started really flat, then rallied to come back and race well. Both sides were a little complacent – not sure if that is where we are at in our training, or if the emotions of last week’s Senior Day were not sorted out. We always have a tough time this weekend during our training cycle, but both teams rallied to race well later in the meet.”

Straight from the Source – Diving Coach Bryan Gillooly :

“Tennessee is always one of the best teams in the SEC and even the NCAA, so this meet came at the perfect time for us. With a couple of former NCAA Champions on the men’s side, Alex and Dalton stayed competitive throughout and that will pay off during SECs. Emma and Teya both continue to get better and even Brooke – who went first and second – still has room to improve. We are right where we want to be at this point: motivated and ready for conference and beyond.”

Up Next:

The Gators return to action on Feb. 2-4 when they travel to the Auburn Invitational.

This will be the last competition for Florida before the SEC Championships begin on Feb. 14.

PRESS RELEASE – TENNESSEE:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee swimming and diving team concluded the regular season Friday with a split against Florida at Allan Jones Aquatic Center.

The Lady Vols (7-3) won 12 of 16 events en route to a 184-116 victory over No. 16 Florida.

In the men’s meet, No. 12 Tennessee (6-2-1) won three events — headlined by a diving sweep from Colin Zeng and Liam Stone — in a 178-122 loss to No. 4 Florida.

Sophomores Erika Brown and Meghan Small led the way with another two-victory meet for Tennessee. Brown won the 200-yard freestyle (1:47.74) and sparked a 1-2-3 finish in the 100 butterfly (52.31). Small took first the 200 butterfly (1:59.44) and the 200 individual medley (1:59.94).

Junior Madeline Banic picked up her first victory in her second meet of the season. She led a 1-2-3 Tennessee finish in the 50 freestyle, which she won in 22.77.

Additional victories for the women included: Tjasa Pintar in the 100 breaststroke (1:02.30), Stanzi Moseley in the 100 freestyle (49.11), Micah Bohon in the 200 backstroke (1:56.19), Tess Cieplucha in the 200 breaststroke (2:13.98) and Rachel Rubadue on 3-meter springboard.

The divers led the way for the Vols in the men’s meet. Zeng won the 1-meter springboard (397.88), followed by Stone. The two Vols reversed order on the 3-meter. Stone won on his own senior day with a score of 387.75, just 0.75 points ahead of Zeng. Will Hallam was third and Nick Rusek took fourth.

Tennessee swept both 200 medley relays to start the meet, and the Lady Vols also won the closing 400 freestyle relay.

SENIORS HONORED: Tennessee has nine seniors on the roster, six men and three women, who were honored prior to the meet. Senior men include: Ryan Coetzee , David Heron , Austin Hirstein , Sam McHugh , Peter John Stevens and Liam Stone . The three Lady Vol seniors include: Katie Armitage , Micah Bohon and Alex Cleveland .

QUOTES

Tennessee head coach Matt Kredich :

(On the women’s meet)

“We didn’t show any weakness. We were strong across all our events. We raced well. We had people rising to the occasion who haven’t necessarily done so yet. We had people who struggled the last few weeks have outstanding swims. We’ve got some good momentum to carry into SECs.”

(On the men’s meet)

“One thing I saw from our men that was impressive was that we got behind in a few races, and there was a noticeable surge, especially in the second half of some 200s, that we haven’t necessarily seen. Our competitiveness was uniformly very high. We competed well. We didn’t have quite the presence I’d hoped we had in a couple of the really close races, but we certainly didn’t give up. We actually gave ourselves a chance to win races that I think two or three meets ago that wouldn’t have happened. Florida holds us to a high standards, and they were outstanding today.”

Tennessee diving coach Dave Parrington :

“Liam getting a big win on 3-meter in a close contest. He did a good job on 1-meter as well. He was 80 or so points better than he did a week ago at Georgia, which was a big highlight. He was showing some really good signs and looking like himself. He’s getting his takeoffs. His strength looks great. He’s higher in the air. He’s moving faster. All of a sudden, it’s different than what he’s been dealing with all year. Now he’s adjusting the finishes, and we have a couple weeks to work on that before SECs. Colin was solid today. Another great highlight was Will Hallam going 370 on 3-meter. That was a big, big step.

“It was a good win by Rachel on 3-meter against a really good Florida diver. Rachel was second on 1-meter and Ana (Hernandez) stepped up after a disappointing 3-meter, jumping up to third. Keegan (Richardson) dove exhibition on platform and had a zone qualifying score. That was huge for him because he’s been close two or three times. We had a lot of positives today. Emily (Pelletier) was back in competition. She and Sean (Meyers) are diving better.”