Irvine Novaquatics Coach Adam Crossen Shot In Orange County

Irvine Novaquatics associate head coach Adam Crossen was shot early Monday in Orange County after chasing a man who he found stealing items from his car. He was transported to hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

Dave Salo, head coach emeritus and executive consultant for Irvine Novaquatics, says that Crossen is stable and will remain hospitalized through the week

Crossen, a 42-year-old, found a man taking things from his Toyota Prius around 4 a.m. He chased him before getting shot to the upper torso, per Sgt. Phil McMullin. He managed to get himself to his neighbour’s house to call the police before being transported to hospital.

McMullin said the neighborhood has expensive homes and a low crime rate: “This is an area where we don’t experience a lot of police calls”. The burglar remains at large.

Along with Irvine, Crossen also is the head coach of the Soka University Lions, where he is in his tenth season. He has also coached at Auburn, Cal Berkeley and USC throughout his 20-year career.