Douglass, Albiero & Down-Jenkins Earn ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year Honors

Courtesy: ACC

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – All-Americans Kate Douglass (Virginia), Nicolas Albiero (Louisville) and Anton Down-Jenkins (North Carolina) have been selected as the ACC Scholar-Athletes of the Year and lead the 2022 All-ACC Academic Teams for Swimming & Diving.

Douglass was chosen the ACC’s Women’s Swimming & Diving Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Albiero and Down-Jenkins were named the Co-Men’s Swimming & Diving Scholar-Athletes of the Year. Albiero earned the honor for the second straight year.

A junior who is majoring in statistics, Douglass was named to the All-ACC Academic Team for the third straight year. With three individual NCAA titles and four relay wins, Douglass was named the 2022 CSCAA Women’s Swimmer of the Year and led UVa to its second straight NCAA championship. The Pelham, New York, native set American records in each of her individual wins. Douglass won the 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard butterfly and 200-yard backstroke, scoring three wins in three different strokes and three different distances. She also swam on the NCAA Champion 200 freestyle relay, 200 medley relay, 400 freestyle relay and 400 medley relay.

Albiero was selected to the All-ACC Academic Team for the fifth straight year and is on track to earn his MBA from Louisville. The senior from Louisville, Kentucky, notched seven All-America honors this season, finishing third in the 200 backstroke, sixth in the 100 butterfly and sixth in the 100 backstroke. He also was part of four All-America relays (200 medley, 400 medley, 800 freestyle and 400 freestyle). At the ACC Championships, he won the 200 butterfly for an ACC-record fifth straight season. He also won silver medals at part of the 800 freestyle and 400 medley relays. He won bronze in the 100 butterfly and as part of the 200 freestyle relay.

Named to the All-ACC Academic Team for the second straight season, Down-Jenkins was a CSCAA First-Team All-American in both of the springboard events. The senior from Wellington, New Zealand, placed sixth in the 3-meter event and eighth in the 1-meter at the NCAA Championships. At the ACC Championships, he won the 1-meter championship and was the runner-up in the 3-meter event. He is majoring in exercise and sport science at UNC.

Albiero, and NC State’s Eric Knowles were named to the men’s All-ACC Academic Team for the fifth time, while Florida State’s Izaak Bastian and Jakub Ksiazek, were chosen for the fourth time. NC State’s Julia Poole was selected to the women’s All-ACC Academic Team for the fifth time, and Louisville’s Alena Kraus and Kaylee Wheeler, North Carolina’s Sophie Lindner, NC State’s Kylee Alons, Sophie Hansson and Kate Moore were named for the fourth time in their careers.

The ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year awards were established in September of 2007 to be awarded annually to the top junior or senior student-athlete in their respective sports. Candidates for the awards must have maintained a 3.0 grade point average for their careers, as well as a 3.0 for each of the last two semesters.

Minimum academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. Athletic achievements during the most recent season are also considered in selecting the All-ACC Academic Team.

The ACC Honor Roll, which recognizes all conference student-athletes with a grade point average of 3.0 for the current academic year, will be released in July.