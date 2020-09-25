Dolfin Swim of the Week: Schoemaker’s 2:18.2 & The ISL That Could Have Been

Disclaimer: Dolfin Swim of the Week is not meant to be a conclusive selection of the best overall swim of the week, but rather one Featured Swim to be explored in deeper detail. The Dolfin Swim is an opportunity to take a closer look at the context of one of the many fast swims this week, perhaps a swim that slipped through the cracks as others grabbed the headlines, or a race we didn’t get to examine as closely in the flood of weekly meets.

South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker blasted a 2:18.20 in the 200 short course yard breaststroke this week, smashing the national and continental record.

The time for the 23-year-old chopped her old personal best of 2:18.93 from 2018, and snuck under the old South African record of 2:18.73. That record had stood since 2008, and was set in the peak of the super-suit era.

Up until this week, Schoenmaker was listed among the signees for the 2020 International Swimming League season as a member of Team Iron. This swim would have bonded extremely well for her performances in that professional league – it would have finished third in last year’s ISL finale and would have won the European derby.

Instead, it stands as yet another reminder of what the 2020 ISL season will lack. The past week has been dominated by headlines of top contenders withdrawing from the league, some for health reasons, others amid cautionary advice from national federations.

About Dolfin Swimwear

Dolfin Swimwear represents quality and value. We are committed to supplying our customers with a durable swim suit and an affordable price. We also will continue to be the innovaters for fun and unique practice/training suits which gives swimmers something to smile about…even during grueling workouts.

About Dolfin’s Tech Suit LightStrike

LightStrikeTM was developed after years of research in biomechanics, active drag analysis, fabric innovation, and compression analysis. This new FINA approved suit is supported by Dr. Genadijus Sokolovas, PhD in Biomechanics and former Performance Director with USA Swimming and Styku® 3D Biomapping Engineering.

Visit Dolfin to learn more.

Dolfin is a SwimSwam partner.