London Roar Hit With Mass Aussie Withdrawal From ISL Season 2

Yesterday SwimSwam reported how Australia’s strict coronavirus pandemic-related travel restrictions looked to impede the nation’s swimmers’ participation in season 2 of the International Swimming League (ISL).

Less than 24 hours later, a huge chunk of London Roar has officially departed, as the team announced that its Aussie constituents have pulled out for the ISL season.

“Due to circumstances beyond our control in what we all know has been a very challenging year, London Roar’s Australian contingent are sadly not able to join us in Budapest. The decision they have each made has been an incredibly tough one and they will all be very much missed. However, we know that each and every one of the team – whether in Budapest or not – will be roaring for us in Season 2. Once a lion, always a lion! We will be announcing some new members of London Roar over the coming days so watch this space!,” was the quote posted to London Roar‘s Instagram today, September 16th.

London Roar‘s Aussie team members originally included the following:

The subtraction of would-be Aussie contenders puts the Roar into a scramble to fill out their roster with just a month to go before the season’s October 16th kickoff. Teams were already forced to reach deeper in 2020 than 2019 due to multiple factors, including the league adding 2 new teams in the Toronto Titans and Tokyo Frog Kings, paired with previous withdrawals due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Of note, per our report yesterday, at least one Australian athlete has said, at least to this point, that after Swimming Australia denied the athlete an exemption from that travel ban, that he would participate in ISL anyway. It’s unclear if that swimmer is receiving financial support from Swimming Australia.