DIII Berry College Picks Up Their First 2023-24 Commitment from Emily Kate Martin

Emily Kate Martin of Cumming, Georgia has announced her commitment to swim for Division III Berry College for the 2023-24 season.

Martin competes for SwimAtlanta in club swimming and recently graduated from West Forsyth High School.

Martin had a strong showing at the 2023 Georgia Best of the South meet in March. She finished 7th in the 1650 free with a personal best of 18:15.36. Martin also clocked a lifetime best of 1:01.73 100 back to place 44th.

This summer, Martin represented SwimAtlanta at the 2023 Georgia Long Course Senior State Championships, where she picked up a top-8 finish in the 800 freestyle, taking 8th in a time of 9:38.35.

Top Times (SCY):

500 free – 5:17.52

1000 free – 10:56.94

1650 free – 18:15.36

100 back – 1:01.73

200 back – 2:12.65

The Berry College women finished 4th of 7 teams at the 2023 Southern Athletic Association (SAA) Championships.

Martin has the potential to score big-time points for Berry at their annual Conference Championships. She would have placed 7th in both the 500 free and the 1650 free at the 2023 SAA Championships.

Martin will be a massive addition to the Berry College roster this season, particularly in the distance freestyle events. Her 500 free time is over 10 seconds faster than Berry’s fastest 500 freestyler last season. Martin’s 1000 freestyle would have been the fastest on the team by almost 40 seconds, and her mile the fastest by an astonishing 90 seconds.

Martin is Berry’s first announced commitment on the women’s side for the incoming class of 2023.

