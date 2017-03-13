Dexter HS Boys Win 2nd-Straight Michigan D2 Championship

2017 MICHIGAN D2 BOYS CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: March 10-11, 2017

Where: Eastern Michigan University, MI

Full results

The Dexter boys won their second consecutive Michigan Division 2 title over the weekend, amassing 284 points to finish ahead of runners-up Ann Arbor Huron (256.5 points). Using its insurmountable depth, Dexter took the team title while only winning one event– the 200 medley relay (1:34.42).

One of two double winners was a freshman, Alexander Capizzo. The first-year from Fraser went 1:50.21 in the 200 IM to edge Ann Arbor Huron senior Noah Frassrand (1:50.78) by about a half second. Capizzo went on to take the 500 free (4:29.06), the only finisher to break 4:30. Meanwhile, Frassrand ended up on top in the 100 breast with a time of 57.51.

The other double winner was Birmingham Seaholm’s Ryan Lawrence. The senior ruled the sprints, taking the 50 free (20.55) and the 100 free (44.94). He took the latter race by nearly a full second. In between those two events, Lawrence’s teammate Michael Arpasi chalked up another win for Birmingham Seaholm with a 50.24 100 fly to touch ahead of Dexter’s Niklas Eberly (50.53). Lawrence and Arpasi teamed up on Birmingham Seaholm’s victorious 200 free relay, with Lawrence providing a strong 20.30 anchor leg.

Though the team race was pretty sealed up, the 400 free relay still featured Dexter, Ann Arbor Huron, and Birmingham Seaholm. Ann Arbor Huron, anchored by Ji Ho Hyun (45.13), won it in 3:08.75 over Dexter’s 3:09.28 in an exciting finish. Birmingham Seaholm touched 3rd in 3:10.39, anchored by Lawrence’s 44.29.

TEAM SCORES

1. Dexter 284

2. Ann Arbor Huron 256.5

3. Birmingham Seaholm 195.5

4. Birmingham Groves 189

5. De La Salle Collegiate 187

6. Grosse Pointe South 146

7. Walled Lake Northern 120

8. Portage Central 117

9. University of Detroit Jesuit 108

10. Rochester Adams 95