Kaii Winkler Breaks National Age Group Record by 6 Seconds (VIDEO)

10-year old Kaii Winkler has broken his second National Age Group Record in two weeks.

Swimming in a time trial as the FGC Area 3 Developmental Championships in Pembroke Pines, Winkler put in a 5:08.77 in the 500 yard freestyle on March 4th. That improved upon the National Age Group Record of 5:14.14 set in 2012 by Ivan Puskavoitch

On a windy day outdoors, Winkler’s splits were:

  • 57.70
  • 1:02.94
  • 1:03.49
  • 1:03.54
  • 1:01.10

A week earlier, Winkler broke one of the older records in the national age group record books – Mitch Stoehr’s 200 free from 2003.

Winkler also time-trialed a 200 IM, where he swam 2:12.86. That’s about half-a-second away from Chas Morton’s legendary 1982 record of 2:12.29.

Flood Aquatics

FGC is on a role!!!

3 minutes 6 seconds ago
swimmahhhh

*roll

13 seconds ago
