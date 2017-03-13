10-year old Kaii Winkler has broken his second National Age Group Record in two weeks.
Swimming in a time trial as the FGC Area 3 Developmental Championships in Pembroke Pines, Winkler put in a 5:08.77 in the 500 yard freestyle on March 4th. That improved upon the National Age Group Record of 5:14.14 set in 2012 by Ivan Puskavoitch
On a windy day outdoors, Winkler’s splits were:
- 57.70
- 1:02.94
- 1:03.49
- 1:03.54
- 1:01.10
A week earlier, Winkler broke one of the older records in the national age group record books – Mitch Stoehr’s 200 free from 2003.
Winkler also time-trialed a 200 IM, where he swam 2:12.86. That’s about half-a-second away from Chas Morton’s legendary 1982 record of 2:12.29.
Leave a Reply
2 Comments on "Kaii Winkler Breaks National Age Group Record by 6 Seconds (VIDEO)"
FGC is on a role!!!
*roll