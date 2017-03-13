Kaii Winkler Breaks National Age Group Record by 6 Seconds (VIDEO)

10-year old Kaii Winkler has broken his second National Age Group Record in two weeks.

Swimming in a time trial as the FGC Area 3 Developmental Championships in Pembroke Pines, Winkler put in a 5:08.77 in the 500 yard freestyle on March 4th. That improved upon the National Age Group Record of 5:14.14 set in 2012 by Ivan Puskavoitch

On a windy day outdoors, Winkler’s splits were:

57.70

1:02.94

1:03.49

1:03.54

1:01.10

A week earlier, Winkler broke one of the older records in the national age group record books – Mitch Stoehr’s 200 free from 2003.

Winkler also time-trialed a 200 IM, where he swam 2:12.86. That’s about half-a-second away from Chas Morton’s legendary 1982 record of 2:12.29.