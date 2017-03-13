Getting to Know Adam Peaty

The 2017 British Championships will begin April 18-23 at Ponds Forge, Sheffield.

The breaststroke specialist Adam Peaty will be competing in hopes of adding more titles to his name and breaking more records.

Peaty is a 6’3″ Olympian who competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics. Peaty made his Olympic debut in the 100-meter breaststroke heats. He broke his own world record by 0.37 seconds, setting it to 57.55. He made it to the semi-finals, and continued to finals to touch for the gold at 57.13, for another new world record. Peaty became the first British male to win an Olympic gold in 28 years. Winning the 2016 Olympics and setting a new world record is Peaty’s biggest achievement today.

Peaty swam at the 2016 European Championships in London winning the gold in the men’s 100m breaststroke and the 50m breaststroke final.

The Olympic gold medalist’s goals are to continue to defend his titles as well as set more records throughout his swimming career.

Peaty is preparing to swim in the British Championship coming this April. Until then, he plans to continue his training and relax.