Although swimming is a brutal sport, swimming is priceless.
- The gear. Being a collegiate swimmer, you get hooked up with the coolest gear. Everyone on campus knows you are an athlete because all you wear is your team apparel and you typically have wet hair.
- The “Swimmer Bod”. You know what they say about a swimmer’s body!
- Unlimited Calories. You burn thousands of calories a day, which means you can eat whatever you want!
- People automatically think you’re an Olympian. Being a swimmer, people who don’t know swimming at all think your like Michael Phelps.
- We rock the bun. Having wet hair 99% of the time, we have perfected the perfect bun every time.
- You never have to shower. Jumping in the pool every day is your shower. The chlorine is an automatic perfume.
And the best perk of being a collegiate swimmer…..
- Building a bond that cannot be broken. You spend countless hours with your teammates. You have endured the worst of the worst practices. You have put your blood, sweat, and tears into the same pool that you share with your teammates. You have cried in your teammates arms after a bad day. Swimming gives you a bond with your team that is unbreakable. You experience everything with your teammates. They see you at your best and your worst. They are your teammates, family, and best friends.
2 Comments on "Perks of Being a College Swimmer"
I get the ‘eat whatever you want’ and who your target audience is but many swimmers have this view and it’s quite detrimental. Many coaches try to break this stigmatism. Any, just my two cents.
Let the ‘down votes’ commence!
The gear I can’t stress that enough things from simple shirts and customized shoes just for them not for sale!!