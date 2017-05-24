Desplanches Blasts World’s #9 400 IM on Day 2 of French Nationals

2017 FRENCH ELITE LONG COURSE NATIONALS

Tuesday, May 23 – Sunday, May 28, 2017

Centre Nautique de Schiltigheim, Strasbourg

50-meter course

Prelims at 9:00 AM / Finals at 5:30 PM

Televised on beIN SPORTS1 Tue-Fri / beIN SPORTS2 Sat / beIN SPORTS3 Sun

FINA Qualifying Standards for 2017 Worlds

The 2017 French Elite Long Course Nationals continued tonight in Strasbourg with day 2 finals. Swimmers gathered to compete in the men’s 200 free, 400 IM, and 100 breast, while the women competed in the 200 fly, 50 back, and 1500 free. Read on for highlights from today’s finals session.

In the men’s 400 IM, Jeremy Desplanches made a huge drop from his prelims swim and blew away the French qualifying standard for 2017 Worlds. His winning time of 4:13.11 was a new lifetime best by over 2 seconds, and well under the qualifying mark of 4:17.88. Desplanches is now the 9th fastest 400 IMer in the world this year.

The French added another member to their World Championships roster after the women’s 1500 free final. Aurelie Muller dominated the race, clocking in at 16:24.34 to win the gold and dip under the standard of 16:25.04.

A tight race in the men’s 200 free saw Jonathan Atsu pull out the win over international veterans Jodan Pothain and Clément Mignon. Pothain had the front-end speed, but Atsu was able to run him down, capturing the gold in 1:48.12 ahead of Pothain’s 1:48.66. Mignon (1:49.30) wound up just shy of the podium, placing 4th behind Lorys Bourelly (1:48.83). None of the men were able to qualify for Worlds in the event, as the French standard is a 1:47.15.

Texas A&M-based Beryl Gastaldello and Mathilde Cini were well under the FINA A cut in the 50 back, but a couple tenths shy of the French qualifying standard. Gastaldello hit the wall in 28.21, followed by Cini in 28.43. The French standard in the event is a 28.01.

Lara Grangeon just barely missed the French qulifying standard for Worlds in the 200 fly. Grangeon hit the wall in 2:09.35, finishing nearly 3 seconds ahead of silve medalist Sharon Van Rouwendaal (2:12.31). That was .14 shy of the standard, which stands at a 2:09.21.

Also winning a gold medal on day 2 was breaststroker Théo Bussière. In the 100 breast, Bussiere churned out a 1:00.62 to beat the field by over a second. His winning time was a few tenths short of the 1:00.26 set by the French as their Worlds qualifying standard.

World Championships Qualifiers Through Day 2: