South Dakota State University Welcomes Doug Humphrey As Head Coach

South Dakota State University (SDSU) has announced that Doug Humphrey will take the held of both the men’s and women’s swimming programs next month. As reported, Brad Erickson, who had been the SDSU Head Coach for 41 years, decided to retire as the longest tenured coach in the University’s history.

Humphrey is leaving his role as Head Coach of the women’s swimming and diving team at Northern Iowa, a position he has held for the past 5 seasons.

“Accepting this position allows me to take another step in my coaching career, gets both my wife and me closer to our families and, most importantly, provides an opportunity to build on a number of good things already in place,” said Humphrey, a Nebraska native. “I know I have big shoes to fill, but I look forward to taking both the men’s and women’s teams to new heights.”

Jackrabbit Director of Athletics, Justin Sell, says, “We are thrilled to have been able to hire someone with the experience and track record of success that Doug has put together during his coaching career,” Sell said. “More than anything, his commitment to fostering a family atmosphere in his programs and providing student-athletes with a tremendous overall collegiate experience stands out.”

Humphrey also held an assistant swimming coach position at the University of Nebraska from 2000-12 and swam himself for the Huskers from 1991-96.