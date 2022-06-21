Denison Picks Up Commitment from Backstroke Ace Jasmine Park for 2023

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

A rising junior at Austin Hyde Park High School in Austin, Texas, Jasmine Park has made her college decision, verbally committing to swim at Denison University beginning in the fall of 2023. Park currently trains with her club team, Nitro Swimming.

“I’m extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Denison University! I’m super grateful for my coaches, family, friends and teammates who’ve helped me get to this goal. Also, a big thank you to Coach Gregg and Coach Kim for giving me this opportunity. I can’t wait to be a part of the Denison team! 🚨Go Big Red🚨”

Austin Hyde Park High School competes in the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS). This year, at the TAPPS Division 2 Swimming and Diving State Championships, Park was a two event silver medalist, finishing second in both the 50 free and 100 back. She finished the 50 free in 25.02 and the 100 back in 58.84.

Park also competed at the Sectionals meet in College Station this spring, racing the sprint freestyle and backstroke events. Her highest finishes came in the backstrokes, where she took 48th overall in both. In the 100, she finished at 58.48 and she stopped the clock in the 200 at 2:06.16.

Top SCY Times

50 free – 24.87

100 free – 53.36

100 back – 57.36

200 back – 2:04.21

The Denison women are coming off of a third place finish at the 2022 NCAA Championships and a second place finish at the 2022 North Coast Athletic Conference Championships. Park would have been a big addition to the team in the backstroke events, with her 200 time being fast enough to have taken third at the NCAC Championships. She would have also been an A-finalist in the 100 back and B-finalist in the 50 and 100 freestyles.

With a year of high school left to improve, Park already holds times that would have been only just off what it took to qualify for the NCAA Championships. In 2022, the final time invited for the 200 back was 2:02.89 and the 100 back took 56.87 to earn an invite.

Joining Park in Denison’s class of 2023 will be Keely Tierney and Emma Berdelman, both Minnesota natives. Tierney specializes in the distance freestyle events, while Berdelman races fly, breast, and IM.

IF YOU HAVE A COMMITMENT TO REPORT, PLEASE SEND AN EMAIL WITH A PHOTO (LANDSCAPE, OR HORIZONTAL, LOOKS BEST) AND A QUOTE TO [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.