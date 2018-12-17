Dean Jones Adds 200 Yard Fly NAG Record for 11-12 Age Group

Magnolia Aquatic Club 12-year-old Dean Jones has extended his age group 200 fly dominance, adding a 200 yard fly National Age Group (NAG) record to his identical long course meters NAG from the summer.

Jones swam at the Gulf Age Group Championships over the weekend in College Station, Texas, winning seven individual events. His times across the board were outstanding for his age group, but the 200 fly was the record-breaker, taking down a three-year-old NAG record. Jones went 1:55.39 to win the event, topping the 1:56.05 from Winn Aung in 2015 that was the previous 11-12 NAG record.

Back in July, Jones broke the long course meter NAG record in the 200 fly in 2:11.07. That record had also stood since 2015. He’s listed in USA Swimming’s long course NAG records as “Gary Jones.”

Jones also had four more swims that will crack the top 10 in age group history in those events. His 100 fly, 100 free, 200 free and 500 free will all break into top 10 status.

Here’s a look at Jones’ other swims from the Gulf Age Group Championships: