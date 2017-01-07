Day 2 of Virginia Tech VS. Kentucky VS. Georgia Tech Cancelled

VIRGINIA TECH VS. KENTUCKY VS. GEORGIA TECH

Results

Hosted by Virginia Tech

Friday, January 6th

25 yards

Dual meet format

The weather this weekend has had an impact on college swimming, as another dual meet has been cancelled in light of snow storms. Though they were able to go through with the 1st day of competition in Blacksburg, the 2nd day of the meet was called off after snowy weather led to dangerous road conditions.

While this meet has been cut short, all 3 teams still have a handful of dual meets to come on their schedules before they head into the postseason and their respective conference championship meets.

Virginia Tech will return to competition on Friday, January 13th for some ACC dual meet action against conference rival Virginia. Georgia Tech will be back in action 2 weeks from now, as the Yellow Jackets are set to host the Alabama Crimson Tide on Friday, January 20th. The Yellow Jackets’ next intraconference dual meet will be against Florida State on Saturday, January 28th.

Kentucky, a member of the SEC, will have a dual meet against in-state rival Louisville on Saurday, January 21st. They have no remaining dual meets with SEC teams on their schedule ahead of the conference meet, but they still have 3 meets to go before SECs.