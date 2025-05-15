Day 2 Longhorn Elite Prelims: Manuel Shines With Sub-54 100 Free, Kos Takes Hold Of 100 Breast

2025 Longhorn Aquatics Elite Invite

May 14-16, 2025

Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center, Austin, Texas

Long Course Meters (50 meters)

Live Results

The first preliminary session of the 2025 Longhorn Aquatics Elite Invite just wrapped up in Austin, featuring four events for both men and women: the 100 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 200 butterfly, and 400 freestyle.

The session included some strong swims, featuring many of Team USA’s top stars alongside international talents—most notably Leon Marchand and Hubert Kos, both of whom train in Austin under Bob Bowman.

In the women’s 100 free, 2016 Olympic champion Simone Manuel stamped her authority on the field with the only sub-54 swim of the morning, clocking a time of 53.80. She owns a season best of 53.23 from the Westmont Pro Swim back in early March, and today’s prelim effort undercut her most recent outing at the Fort Lauderdale Pro Series two weeks ago, where she logged a 53.99 for 6th.

Manuel opened this morning in a swift 25.72, before closing in 28.08—splitting that suggests she has more to give on the back half tonight and could potentially challenge her season best. She remains the American record holder in the event thanks to her 52.04 from the 2019 World Championships, where she claimed her second world title in the event.

Olympic relay silver medalist Erin Gemmell, a sophomore at Texas, was the only other swimmer under 55 seconds, notching a 54.91. It was a solid prelim swim that puts her within 0.78 of her lifetime best of 54.13.

In the men’s race, Shaine Casas and Chris Guiliano were the clear headliners, each posting sub-49 efforts. Casas led the way in 48.64, just ahead of Guiliano’s 48.70.

Casas, the most versatile male swimmer on Team USA, owns a season best of 48.31, set at the same Westmont Pro Swim Series meet as Manuel. He also posted a time of 48.47 to win at the Fort Lauderdale stop two weeks ago. With a personal best of 48.23, he could challenge that mark tonight—or, if not, perhaps at the World Championship Trials in three weeks.

Guiliano was right behind him in Fort Lauderdale, recording a season-best 48.49 for 2nd. The reigning U.S. Olympic Trials champion in the event, he owns a personal best of 47.25. In Paris, he captured a pair of relay medals—gold in the 4×100 free and silver in the 4×200 free—and placed 8th individually in the 100 free with a 47.98. He entered rarefied air last summer as the first U.S. male since Matt Biondi in 1988 to qualify to race the 50, 100, and 200 free events at the Olympic Games.