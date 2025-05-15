Granada Hills Charter Sweeps The 2025 CIF City Swimming and Diving Championships

2025 CIF LA City Section Swimming and Diving Championships

May 10, 2025

LA Valley College – Los Angeles, Calif.

SCY (25 Yards)

Full Results

Granada Hills Charter swept the 2025 CIF LA City Swimming and Diving Championships. Both the girls’ and the boys’ teams ran away with their titles, with the girls winning by 174 points and the boys by 159 points. Palisades High School finished second in both the girls and boys team standings.

Girls’ Recap

Granada Hills Dominates

The Granada Hills girls did not wait long to get their first win of the finals session. Sahasi Mahat, Isabella San Jose, Meygen Flores, and Arielle Kalwak grabbed a win in the 200 medley relay, the first event of the evening, with final time of 1:50.06.

It was the first of six event wins for the girls team during the meet, as they swept the relays and earned three individual wins. The girls who swam the middle legs of the 200 medley relay, San Jose and Flores, were the ones who earned the individual wins for the team.

Sophomore Isabella San Jose won twice, defending her 100 breaststroke title and upgrading from her silver last year in the 200 IM. She swam a lifetime best 1:03.69 to win the 100 breaststroke by over four seconds. She dropped 1.01 seconds from the best she posted in November. She was not far off her 200 IM lifetime best (2:08.32) either, clocking 2:08.62 for gold.

The freshman Flores won the 100 butterfly, adding a second gold medal to her haul at her debut section championships. She swam a lifetime best 57.75 for her first individual title, bettering the 58.81 she swam last March.

Isabella San Jose and Flores both factored on the 400 freestyle relay win as well. The two teamed up with Elaina Brier and Ava San Jose, Isabella’s older sister, taking the win in 3:43.45 and ending the meet with a win. Earlier in the session, Brier and Ava San Jose combined with Kalwak and Isabella Bautista to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:34.18.

More Highlights

The Venice girls flexed their strength in the 200 freestyle with a 1-2 finish. Sophomore Elise Kao was the 100 butterfly champion last year but this year claimed gold in the 200 freestyle. She hit a lifetime best 1:55.12 to climb to the podium’s top step. Her junior teammate Lily Wu stood next to her accepting the silver medal. Wu changed her lineup this year as well, opting for the 200 freestyle/100 backstroke over the 50/100 freestyle double. She posted a lifetime best 1:55.41 in the 200 freestyle, earning her first of two individual silver medals on the day. Later, she touched second in the 100 backstroke behind Garfield senior Kelia Naranjo-Champion (58.90).

Jordyn Hale won the 50 freestyle in a 24.00. She dropped .82 seconds from her prelims swim, posting a time just three-hundredths from her personal best. She nearly completed the sprint freestyle sweep, taking second in the 100 freestyle behind senior Iris Paek. Paek swam a personal best of 52.93 for gold. Last year, she was the section champion in the 100 backstroke.

Finally, junior Anny Ambrosio won the 500 freestyle in 5:16.67.

Boys’ Recap

Ryan Zheng, Kenneth Devis Double For Granada

Junior Ryan Zheng and senior Kenneth Devis anchored the Granada boys’ win, each winning two individual events and factoring on the school’s two relay wins. Zheng got the team in the win column by pulling away to win the 200 freestyle in a lifetime best 1:42.23, leading a one-two finish for the school as freshman Kyle Lee clocked 1:46.22 for silver.

Later, he clocked 4:42.33 in the 500 freestyle, securing his 200/500 freestyle double victory for the second year in a row. Zheng swam on both the 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams, helping them to victory in 1:29.12/3:16.79.

Meanwhile, Devis held things down in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke for Granada. Like Zheng, it was his second straight season pulling off that double gold. He first won the 100 butterfly by over a second, posting a 49.59 lifetime best that improved from the best he swam at the CIF State Championship last season. Then, he swam 56.36 to win the 100 breaststroke, then had a quick turnaround to lead off the team’s winning 400 freestyle relay, teaming with Zheng, Ryan Cha and Lee.

More Highlights

The fourth-place Taft had a stellar performance at the championships. After taking second to the Palisades’ squad of William Ryan, Riley Amis, Christopher Goodman, and Roi Levertov (1:38.17), senior David Abarbanel gave the team its first win of the day in the 200 IM (1:54.67). After Levertov helped Palisades win the opening 200 medley relay, he clocked 21.96 to win the 50 freestyle.

Senior Itay Goudz won the 100 freestyle in 47.94, adding another win for the team. Goudz was second in the 50 freestyle, then won the 100 freestyle handily as the only one in the field to break 48 seconds (47.94).

Grant High senior Jean Darbo defended his 100 backstroke crown, clocking 51.91.

Final Results

Girls

Granada Charter High School – 426 Palisades Charter High School – 252 Venice High School – 235 San Pedro High School – 220 Grover Cleveland High School – 155

Boys