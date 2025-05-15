Stanford Hires Chris Lindauer (Notre Dame) as New Head Women’s Swimming & Diving Coach

The Stanford Cardinal have hired Chris Lindauer as their new head women’s swimming & diving coach. Lindauer spent the last 3 seasons as the head coach of the men’s and women’s teams at Notre Dame.

Stanford launched a national search to replace Greg Meehan, who is leaving to become the USA Swimming National Team Director. No Stanford women entered the NCAA transfer portal in the special 30 day window allowed when a school announces a head coaching change, which has already closed (the change was announced April 11).

That means, barring any defections or redshirt years, Lindauer will be left with a full cupboard after the Cardinal finished 2nd at last year’s NCAA Championship meet. The Cardinal return 76.7% of their individual points (197), which is more points than any team in the country besides the defending champion Virginia Cavaliers, and a higher percentage than any other team in the top 4.

That includes Olympic gold medalist Torri Huske, who has one year of NCAA eligibility remaining.

Lindauer’s prior stop before Notre Dame was as an associate head coach at Louisville. When he moved up to his first big head coaching position, he hired most of his staff from that Louisville family – including assistants Joao de Lucca, Kameron Chastain, Kelsi Dahlia, and Trevor Carroll, who all swam at Louisville.

Dahlia, a U.S. Olympian in the 100 butterfly like Huske, would be a tantalizing choice to join him in Stanford, though current Stanford associate head coach Katie Robinson is one of the top associate head coaches in the country and would be a viable candidate to stay in that role – although that is an uncommon transition.

Lindauer had quick success at Notre Dame with the men’s team, which finished a record 10th at the 2024 NCAA Championships a year after a record 18th place finish in 2023. That included coaching Chris Guiliano from an unheralded recruit to a U.S. Olympian.

That progress came screeching to a halt when the entire Notre Dame men’s swimming team was suspended for the 2024-2025 season amid an investigation into gambling and other team culture issues. Guiliano ultimately transferred to Texas.

The Notre Dame women didn’t have quite that same level of success. They didn’t score at the 2023 or 2025 NCAA Championships. At the 2024 championships, they placed 32nd with 6 points scored by diver Caroline Brady.

Lindauer and his wife Beth have three sons, Jack, Owen, and Brady.

Stanford listed the position with a salary range of $160,000-$195,000, though that doesn’t include an estimated annual take of $60,000 from swim camps or the university’s housing stipend. As a private university, Lindauer’s salary and contract are not subject to public records.