Stanford Hires Chris Lindauer (Notre Dame) as New Head Women’s Swimming & Diving Coach

The Stanford Cardinal have hired Chris Lindauer as their new head women’s swimming & diving coach. Lindauer spent the last 3 seasons as the head coach of the men’s and women’s teams at Notre Dame.
Stanford launched a national search to replace Greg Meehan, who is leaving to become the USA Swimming National Team Director. No Stanford women entered the NCAA transfer portal in the special 30 day window allowed when a school announces a head coaching change, which has already closed (the change was announced April 11).
That means, barring any defections or redshirt years, Lindauer will be left with a full cupboard after the Cardinal finished 2nd at last year’s NCAA Championship meet. The Cardinal return 76.7% of their individual points (197), which is more points than any team in the country besides the defending champion Virginia Cavaliers, and a higher percentage than any other team in the top 4.
That includes Olympic gold medalist Torri Huske, who has one year of NCAA eligibility remaining.
Lindauer’s prior stop before Notre Dame was as an associate head coach at Louisville. When he moved up to his first big head coaching position, he hired most of his staff from that Louisville family – including assistants Joao de Lucca, Kameron Chastain, Kelsi Dahlia, and Trevor Carroll, who all swam at Louisville.
Dahlia, a U.S. Olympian in the 100 butterfly like Huske, would be a tantalizing choice to join him in Stanford, though current Stanford associate head coach Katie Robinson is one of the top associate head coaches in the country and would be a viable candidate to stay in that role – although that is an uncommon transition.
Lindauer had quick success at Notre Dame with the men’s team, which finished a record 10th at the 2024 NCAA Championships a year after a record 18th place finish in 2023. That included coaching Chris Guiliano from an unheralded recruit to a U.S. Olympian.
That progress came screeching to a halt when the entire Notre Dame men’s swimming team was suspended for the 2024-2025 season amid an investigation into gambling and other team culture issues. Guiliano ultimately transferred to Texas.
The Notre Dame women didn’t have quite that same level of success. They didn’t score at the 2023 or 2025 NCAA Championships. At the 2024 championships, they placed 32nd with 6 points scored by diver Caroline Brady.
Lindauer and his wife Beth have three sons, Jack, Owen, and Brady.
Stanford listed the position with a salary range of $160,000-$195,000, though that doesn’t include an estimated annual take of $60,000 from swim camps or the university’s housing stipend. As a private university, Lindauer’s salary and contract are not subject to public records.
I hope he’s ready for the number of people who are going to roast him no matter what he does and how successful his swimmers are.
200k (total comp) in California with a housing stipend is totally comfortable living. Housing is really the only big difference and if that is buffered by the stipend, why wouldn’t you want to move from the middle of nowhere Indiana to California?
Also, being a Head Coach at Stanford puts you in royalty. It’s one of the historically premier jobs and is heralded as such rightfully so.
Great hire
Just looked back through the years and not a stellar difference at ND pre/post Coach Lindauer (aside from the men’s suspension). Definitely some good swimmers here and there, but… I guess he was rocking and rolling enough at Louisville to warrant consideration, but wonder what gamble he misjudged moving to ND…
https://swimswam.com/notre-dame-scores-best-finish-ever-at-ncaas-under-new-coach-1st-year-head-coach-review/
Think a good hire, though interesting he’s had more success with the notre dame men than the women. Also I don’t think the notre dame men’s punishment was warranted but still surprising that didn’t scare the Stanford admin off
What’s the Over/Under on the following?
1. How many assistant coaches he brings with him.
2. Stanford’s place at NCAAs next year.
3. Number of comments on this post.
4. Number of Notre Dame swimmers entering the portal.
Get all 4 right to hit the parlay!
1. Kelsi at a minimum, honestly that might be it
2. If Katie Robinson is retained, 2nd. If not, 3rd
3. 124 and at least 60% have some mention of betting
4. I’m going to say 0?
If dahlia wants to come with she’d probably be a good move. No idea if she’s a good coach (bet she is but no first hand experience) but having an assistant who’s a woman who’s competed at a super high level is a good recruiting draw and good to relate to the team
Out of left field baby!!! Can’t wait for Wisconsin to drop
i was not betting on that, guess i need to check my wagers
I don’t really understand this move. Notre Dame is private too, so salaries aren’t disclosed. But I don’t see this being a pay increase, especially to live in the Bay. I’m thinking he wants less responsibility than a combined program + developing more talented athletes. Though, I do see this being a better opportunity to build his career if he ever wants to take the next step.
The next step? From Stanford?