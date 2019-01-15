Davidson Wildcats Take On Fort Lauderdale

The Davidson Wildcats recently completed their annual training trip down in Fort Lauderdale, FL from December 31st into January 9th. Davidson swimmer David Herr put together a highlight video of the team’s trip below:

Music: The Ecstasy of Gold, by L’estasi dell’oro. I’m Alive, by Michael Franti & Spearhead

At the 2018 Atlantic 10 Championships, the men finished in sixth while the women placed eleventh overall.

On January 11th, the Wildcats took a small hit against UNC-Wilimington. Their next meet will be on January 19th as they host Willam & Mary on senior day.