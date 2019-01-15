Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Davidson Wildcats Take On Fort Lauderdale

The Davidson Wildcats recently completed their annual training trip down in Fort Lauderdale, FL from December 31st into January 9th. Davidson swimmer David Herr put together a highlight video of the team’s trip below:

Music: The Ecstasy of Gold, by L’estasi dell’oro. I’m Alive, by Michael Franti & Spearhead

At the 2018 Atlantic 10 Championships, the men finished in sixth while the women placed eleventh overall. 

On January 11th, the Wildcats took a small hit against UNC-Wilimington. Their next meet will be on January 19th as they host Willam & Mary on senior day.

Leave a Reply

About Nick Pecoraro

Nick Pecoraro

Nick Pecoraro has had a huge passion for swimming since his first dive in the pool. He joined the sport at age 11 after his diagnosis of juvenile arthritis. Swimming became his second chance at sports and became the love of his life. He was a breaststroker and IMer when …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!