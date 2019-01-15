SEC Names Weekly Honorees from Alabama, LSU, Missouri, Georgia

Courtesy: Southeastern Conference

Men’s Swimmer of the Week: Laurent Bams, Alabama

Alabama’s Laurent Bams, a senior from Eijsden, Netherlands, won two individual events and was a part of two winning relays as he closed out the final dual meet of his career in Alabama’s win over No. 21 Florida State. He won the 100 freestyle with a 44.10, and posted an NCAA B-cut time of 54.00 in the 100 breaststroke. Bams swam the breaststroke leg on the Tide’s 200 medley relay that placed first with a time of 1:25.57. He closed out the meet as a member of the 200 free relay, which clocked in at 1:18.71.

Men’s Diver of the Week: Juan Celaya-Hernandez, LSU

LSU’s Juan Celaya-Hernandez, a junior from San Nicolas de los Garza, Mexico, swept the springboard events against Delta State and Incarnate Word. He set the LSU pool records with his top scores in the 1-meter (438.35) and the 3-meter (460.00).

Men’s Freshman of the Week: Ike Khamis, Missouri

Missouri’s Ike Khamis, a freshman from Richmond, Ind., claimed his first event win of his collegiate career in the dual meet against No. 8 Louisville. He earned the top spot on the platform with a final score of 363.68. Khamis also placed sixth in the 3-meter springboard with a score of 305.10.

Women’s Swimmer of the Week: Courtney Harnish, Georgia

Georgia’s Courtney Harnish, a sophomore from York, Pa., posted three individual wins against top-ranked Texas. She won the 200 free with an NCAA B-cut time of 1:46.73, and the 500 free with a time of 4:47.39. Harnish posted the eighth best time in the nation with her win in the 1,000 free with a time of 9:45.52.

Women’s Diver of the Week: Aimee Wilson, LSU

LSU’s Aimee Wilson, a freshman from Calgary, Canada, earned her first collegiate win on the 3-meter springboard with an LSU pool record score of 373.85 against Delta State and Incarnate Word. Wilson also placed second in the 1-meter with a score of 310.60.

Women’s Freshman of the Week: Kensey McMahon, Alabama

Alabama’s Kensey McMahon, a freshman from Jacksonville, Fla., posted three individual wins in the double dual meet against No. 21 Florida State and Miami. She won the 500 free (4:54.76), the 1650 free (16:46.71) and the 400 IM (4:21.65), giving her 10 individual wins during her rookie campaign.