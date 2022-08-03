Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daniel Wiffen Clocks Irish National Record For 1500 Free Silver

  • Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022
  • Birmingham, England
  • Sandwell Aquatic Center
    • Prelims: 10:30 am local / 5:30 am ET
    • Finals: 7:00 pm local / 2:00 pm ET
  • LCM (50m)
The men’s 1500m freestyle was one of the marquis events of this final night of competition at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Although Sam Short of Australia ultimately took the win in a new personal best of 14:48.54 tonight in Birmingham, silver was captured by Ireland’s Daniel Wiffen in a new PB of his own.

Stopping the clock in a time of 14:51.79, 21-year-old Wiffen joined Short in punching the only other sub-15:00 time of the field. Wiffen’s time here overtook his own previous lifetime best and Irish national record of 14:57.66 he logged in Budapest at this year’s World Championships.

His previous PB rendered Wiffen the 9th place finisher in Budapest, whereas tonight he snagged silver for the Northern Ireland squad. This upgrades his 4th place finish in the men’s 400m freestyle earlier in this competition.

Behind Short and Wiffen, Luke Turley of England rounded out the top 3 in a time of 15:12.78.

Splits for the top 3 finishers are as follows:

 

