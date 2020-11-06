Danas Rapsys on 400 Miscount: “The last 10 meters… it was really hard for me”

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 7

Reported by Annika Johnson.

MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE

In an interesting finish, Danas Rapsys’ biggest threat in this event was: Danas Rapsys. Gaining a decisive lead throughout the race, Rapsys touched in a 3:08.29 at the 350 and stopped at the wall, thinking the race had ended.

After realizing his mistake, Rapsys pushed off to finish the race but had lost his significant lead and was nearly overtaken by DC’s Zane Grothe. Grothe’s closing split of 26.57 was almost enough to defeat Rapsys who’s closing split was a 32.54 (including time spent at the wall). Ultimately though, Rapsys was first and still managed to jackpot Iron’s Santos to earn 10 points total. Rapsys’ teammate Kregor Zirk was 5th and brought the team total to 14.

Grothe and Stjepanovic from DC were able to score 2nd and 3rd place points, earning 13 points. Toronto managed to outscore Iron here with 8 points to Iron’s 2.