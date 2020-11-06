Danas Rapsys on 400 Miscount: “The last 10 meters… it was really hard for me”

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 7
- Thursday, November 5th: 10AM – 12 noon Local Time (3AM-5AM U.S. Central Time, 6PM – 8PM J+1 Japan)
- Friday, November 6th: 10Am – 12 noon Local Time (3AM-5AM U.S. Central Time, 6PM – 8PM J+1 Japan)
- Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary
- Short Course Meters (SCM) Format
- ISL Technical Handbook
- 2020 ISL Scoring Format
- 2020 ISL Prize Money and Bonuses
- How to Watch
- Omega Results
- Start Lists Day 1
- Full Results Day 1
- 4 Big Things From Day 1
- Teams: Energy Standard/DC Trident/Toronto Titans/Iron
Reported by Annika Johnson.
MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE
In an interesting finish, Danas Rapsys’ biggest threat in this event was: Danas Rapsys. Gaining a decisive lead throughout the race, Rapsys touched in a 3:08.29 at the 350 and stopped at the wall, thinking the race had ended.
After realizing his mistake, Rapsys pushed off to finish the race but had lost his significant lead and was nearly overtaken by DC’s Zane Grothe. Grothe’s closing split of 26.57 was almost enough to defeat Rapsys who’s closing split was a 32.54 (including time spent at the wall). Ultimately though, Rapsys was first and still managed to jackpot Iron’s Santos to earn 10 points total. Rapsys’ teammate Kregor Zirk was 5th and brought the team total to 14.
Grothe and Stjepanovic from DC were able to score 2nd and 3rd place points, earning 13 points. Toronto managed to outscore Iron here with 8 points to Iron’s 2.
Brooke Forde approves this message….
I should give him a fair play MVP.
Or some math tutoring!
How are these ISL interviews so bad? They spend so much money but then it is very hard listening to them. Get a real microphone and it works wonders.
Social distancing and mask.
The mask really muddles the voice. Blame Rudy Gobert
These interviews are in a “Virtual Mixed Zone” record via zoom. So most athletes are just given a phone to talk into while the media asks them questions. I agree not ideal, but better than nothing given the circumstances