Daily Swim Coach Workout #88

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level, Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: < 1 week

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

15 minutes dry land

10 x 100 @1:30 [3rd lap under water]

2 minute explanation of next set

12 x 50 @ 1:00 1-4 Stroke Drill IM order, 5-8 build IM order, 9-12 distance per stroke IM order

8 x 100 @ 2:00 scull progression with buoy only (25 FWD, 25 backward, 25 feet first on back pocket scull, 25 head first backstroke finish scull)

2 minute explanation of next set

20 x 100 @ 1:45 with fins and paddles; odds: 25 kick all out + 50 swim hypoxic breathing 5th + 25 kick all out; evens: 25 sprint kick + 50 kick + 25 swim no breath

4 x 100 @ 2:00 recovery