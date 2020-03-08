Daily Swim Coach Workout #88

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: National/ Collegiate Level, Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: < 1 week
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
15 minutes dry land
10 x 100 @1:30 [3rd lap under water]
2 minute explanation of next set
12 x 50 @ 1:00 1-4 Stroke Drill IM order, 5-8 build IM order, 9-12 distance per stroke IM order
8 x 100 @ 2:00 scull progression with buoy only (25 FWD, 25 backward, 25 feet first on back pocket scull, 25 head first backstroke finish scull)
2 minute explanation of next set
20 x 100 @ 1:45 with fins and paddles; odds: 25 kick all out + 50 swim hypoxic breathing 5th + 25 kick all out; evens: 25 sprint kick + 50 kick + 25 swim no breath
4 x 100 @ 2:00 recovery
Darren Sandvig
Coach, Golden West Swim Club (currently)
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.
Leave a Reply