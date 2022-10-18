Daily Swim Coach Workout #804

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 76 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Warm Up

400 swim (every 4th is drill)

4×50 @ 1:15 Choice – paddles

4×50 @ 1:15 Choice – Kick w/board

4×50 @ 1:15 Choice – DPS



20×25 Target best 500 pace [1-10 @ :25,11-20 @ :20]

1×200 Moderate w/paddles (keep HR up)

Rest



10×50 Target best 500 pace [1-5 = @:35, 6-10 @ :30]

1×200 moderate with paddles

Rest

5×100 500 pace again [1-3 is 1:10, 4-5 1:05]

1×200 moderate w/paddles

Rest



10×50 Target best 500 pace [1-5 = @:35, 6-10 @ :30]

1×200 moderate with paddles

rest



20×25 Target best 500 pace [1-10 @ :25, 11-20 @ :20]

1×200 Moderate w/paddles (keep HR up)

1×500 timed from blocks

2×100 Cool Down