Daily Swim Coach Workout #804

Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: 76 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
Warm Up
400 swim (every 4th is drill)
4×50 @ 1:15 Choice – paddles
4×50 @ 1:15 Choice – Kick w/board
4×50 @ 1:15 Choice – DPS
20×25 Target best 500 pace [1-10 @ :25,11-20 @ :20]
1×200 Moderate w/paddles (keep HR up)
Rest
10×50 Target best 500 pace [1-5 = @:35, 6-10 @ :30]
1×200 moderate with paddles
Rest
5×100 500 pace again [1-3 is 1:10, 4-5 1:05]
1×200 moderate w/paddles
Rest
10×50 Target best 500 pace [1-5 = @:35, 6-10 @ :30]
1×200 moderate with paddles
rest
20×25 Target best 500 pace [1-10 @ :25, 11-20 @ :20]
1×200 Moderate w/paddles (keep HR up)
1×500 timed from blocks
2×100 Cool Down
Eric Hills
Head Coach, Shakopee High School
