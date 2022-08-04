Daily Swim Coach Workout #737

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Speed and Power
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 9-12 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 3 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Meters
The Workout
SR/PS1
400 Rev IM SKDS EN1 @ 15:00
8 x 25 Kick Tempo Drill @ :45
Transition 2:00
400 BR Kick for time @ 10:00 EN2
Record 3:00
Transition 2:00
[GRS +/- SET]
1x [41:00]
4 x 50 Stroke EN2 @ 1:30 [200 GRS + :02]
1 x 50 EZ CH @ 1:30
4 x 50 Stroke VO2 @ 1:30 [200 GRS + :01]
1 x 50 EZ CH @ 1:30
4 x 50 Stroke VO2 @ 1:30 [200 GRS]
1 x 50 EZ CH @ 1:30
4 x 50 Stroke VO2 @ 1:30 [200 GRS – :01]
1 x 50 EZ CH @ 1:30
4 x 50 Stroke VO2 @ 1:30 [200 GRS – :02]
1 x 200 EZ CH @ 5:00
Transition – Go over next set 10:00
Wetlands – See notes [20 minutes]
3 x
Exercise
6 x 25 VO2 MAX @ 1:10 [as little rest as possible – interval used to access commitswim timeline feature]
#SeniorA #SeniorB #PreSeniorA
8 x 50 CH REC @ 1:00 [Be thoughtful about technique!]
#PreSeniorB
7 x 50 CH REC @ 1:10 [Be thoughtful about technique!]
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
GRS = Goal Race Speed (ie – race pace)
Wetlands are exercises on the deck followed by an immediate swimming sprint – See the Notes
Chris Coraggio
Head Coach, Barracuda Swim Club of Northeast Tennessee
