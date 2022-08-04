Daily Swim Coach Workout #737

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Speed and Power

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 9-12 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 3 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Meters

The Workout

SR/PS1

400 Rev IM SKDS EN1 @ 15:00

8 x 25 Kick Tempo Drill @ :45

Transition 2:00

400 BR Kick for time @ 10:00 EN2

Record 3:00

Transition 2:00

[GRS +/- SET]

1x [41:00]

4 x 50 Stroke EN2 @ 1:30 [200 GRS + :02]

1 x 50 EZ CH @ 1:30

4 x 50 Stroke VO2 @ 1:30 [200 GRS + :01]

1 x 50 EZ CH @ 1:30

4 x 50 Stroke VO2 @ 1:30 [200 GRS]

1 x 50 EZ CH @ 1:30

4 x 50 Stroke VO2 @ 1:30 [200 GRS – :01]

1 x 50 EZ CH @ 1:30

4 x 50 Stroke VO2 @ 1:30 [200 GRS – :02]

1 x 200 EZ CH @ 5:00

Transition – Go over next set 10:00

Wetlands – See notes [20 minutes]

3 x

Exercise

6 x 25 VO2 MAX @ 1:10 [as little rest as possible – interval used to access commitswim timeline feature]

8 x 50 CH REC @ 1:00 [Be thoughtful about technique!]

7 x 50 CH REC @ 1:10 [Be thoughtful about technique!]