Daily Swim Coach Workout #299

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

RSD National/Champ

Saturday [11/21/20]

C9/W2 [14/21 days out]

Prepare/Go Big on Process/Visualize your Races/ Plan your Strategy!

4×100 fr/bk

5×50 drop breath

6×25 pads 2r/l/knuckle

finz 2x

2×75 u/o/u

8×25 fast shooter

6×50 flow aerobic choice @:45

4×50 PP @1:00

6×50 stroke building

Race Heats

2x

3×100

4×50

round 2 as broken

100 recovery

pull/kick



8×100 flow @1:30