CSCAA Head: Dartmouth Cut Is “Stark Example of Inept Leadership”

Greg Earhart, executive director of the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America, spoke out about Dartmouth’s decision to cut the mens and women’s swimming and diving teams in a letter sent by email to Dartmouth College President Phil Hanlon.

In his email, Earhart calls the decision “a stark example of inept leadership.” He also cites four ways DCSD “epitomizes everything an intercollegiate program should be:

Despite standout swimmers listed by Earhart, at last season’s Ivy League Championships the DCSD men’s team finished 8th and the women’s team finished 7th out of the 8 Ivy League teams.

However, last month DCSD physically demonstrated their contributions to the Upper Valley community by placing 853 pairs of goggles on the Dartmouth Green in front of the library, representing the 853 children who have participated in DCSD’s swim school program in the past 5 years. Afterwards, the goggles were donated to the Trident Swim Foundation.

Both Hanlon and Sheehy were reportedly out of town during the demonstration. However, DCSD athletes received an email response from President Hanlon afterwards saying, “That’s a great thing for you to do that makes Dartmouth proud.”

Earhart ends his letter by saying, “While the fiscal challenges faced by the college are real, more effective leadership would have engaged the swimming and diving community to develop solutions…This is a program that has created transformational educational experiences, experiences that are, sadly, not valued by the institution.”

DCSD’s campaign to get reinstated has raised over $1.3 million in pledges so far.

FULL TEXT OF EARHART’S LETTER:

August 15, 2020

Sent via electronic mail

Philip J. Hanlon

President, Dartmouth College

Dr. Hanlon:

While it is the position of the CSCAA to oppose the elimination of any intercollegiate athletic program, Dartmouth’s decision to eliminate swimming and diving is especially concerning.

In many ways, Dartmouth’s swimming and diving teams epitomize everything an intercollegiate program should be.

Successful Athletically – Big Green swimming and diving has never been more successful. This year alone Justin Sodokoff was named All-American while Connor LaMastra was the Ivy League runner-up in the 500 freestyle.

Academically Superio r – Dartmouth swimming and diving alumni accomplishments are too numerous to list here. What can be said is that the Big Green has been recognized as a Scholar All-America team every semester since at least 2007.

Vital to the Community – Nationally, drowning is the second-leading cause of death among children and nearly two-thirds of Black children cannot swim. Dartmouth’s teams play a vital role in combating this having taught nearly two thousand Upper Valley children to swim.

Loyal and Connected – Since the team’s near-elimination in 2002, Dartmouth swimming and diving alumni have been especially connected and generous with the university. This is a group that has been especially appreciative of the opportunity provided by the College and, when asked, especially responsive to appeals for support.

For all the qualities Dartmouth swimming and diving epitomizes, its athletic department has provided a stark example of inept leadership. It shows a complete disconnect with the local community and, in eliminating a racially- diverse program, illustrates a shocking tone-deafness to society today. While the fiscal challenges faced by the college are real, more effective leadership would have engaged the swimming and diving community to develop solutions.It is heartbreaking to read the testimonials of former Dartmouth swimmers and divers. This is a program that has created transformational educational experiences, experiences that are, sadly, not valued by the institution.

Yours Truly,

Greg Earhart

Executive Director

College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America