Ryan Lochte Home from Hospital after Undergoing Appendectomy

4-time US Olympian and 6-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Lochte returned home from the hospital and is continuing to recuperate after undergoing an appendectomy and repair of a “tiny, tiny” hernia.

According to his wife, Kayla Rae Reid, Lochte was discharged from the hospital on Sunday afternoon after undergoing surgery on Saturday. Reid posted a clip of Lochte relaxing in bed on Monday afternoon, saying he was “Doing good!” and was “Still in pain and resting.” Lochte also posted a video from early Monday morning going on a walk with his wife and 14-month old daughter Liv, as well as an update on his ‘digestive activity.’

The couple was in California visiting Reid’s family when Lochte began feeling sick and went to the hospital.

“We were supposed to fly home yesterday, but we were kind of in and out of the hospital Friday night because he was in a lot of pain,” Reid said on Saturday. “They weren’t sure if it was his appendix. They were running a lot of tests on him because he was very, very sick and in a lot of pain. I told him I didn’t feel comfortable flying.

“So luckily we didn’t end up flying out, because we ended up going back to the hospital around 4AM on Saturday. Couldn’t be better timing, because I’m so thankful that we weren’t on the plane or something and (if) we were delayed we weren’t stuck somewhere.

The 36-year old Lochte has won 6 gold, 3 silver, and 3 bronze medals across the 2004, 2008, 2012, and 2016 Olympics. Since the most recent Olympic Games in 2016, Lochte has served 2 suspensions: one for an infamous incident at a gas station in Rio de Janeiro, and the other for an anti-doping rules violation.

Since those 2016 Olympics, he also married his wife Kayla Reid, and the couple have had 2 children together.

In his first big meet after his latest suspension, last summer’s US National Championships, Lochte won the US National Title in the 200 IM. His time of 1:57.76 ranked him 12th in the world last year.