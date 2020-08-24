16-Year-Old Daniel Gordon Hits 20.2 50 Free at York YMCA Invite

YORK YMCA INVITE

August 21-23, 2020

York, PA

Short course yards (SCY)

Meet Mobile results: ‘Prelim final Tri meet’

York YMCA hosted a club meet invite this weekend in Pennsylvania, with its own swimmers stealing the show. Best times fell left and right at the prelims-finals format meet.

Daniel Gordon, a York 16-year-old, hit a bunch of best times over the weekend. His biggest swims were in the sprints, where he went 20.23 in the 50 free, 45.06 in the 100 free and 49.93 in the 100 fly. Gordon is in the high school class of 2022; his improvements in the 50 and 100 free move him very close behind the top sprinters in the class, Dawson Joyce in the 50 (20.17) and Alec Filipovic (44.31).

16-year-old Camryn Leydig made significant improvements in the butterfly events over the weekend, winning both. In the 100, she went a best in prelims (55.00) and then continued to drop with a 54.51 in finals. She then took almost 2.5 seconds off of her old best in the 200 fly with a 2:02.45. Leydig also won the 100 back (55.46) with a lifetime best by a few tenths, dropped time in the 100 free to finish second (51.93) and made a marginal improvement in the 200 IM prelims (2:05.93) before touching second in finals.

York 16-year-old Meaghan Harnish, the younger sister of University of Georgia star Courtney Harnish, put up a five-win weekend. She first took the 400 IM (4:22.67), then the 100 breast (1:05.11) and 200 free (1:51.48), taking a second off of her old 200 free best. She lopped off over a second in her 200 IM win (2:02.48) and then finished the weekend with another win and best in the 200 breast (2:16.23). She was also third in the 200 fly (2:06.54), good for a two-second drop.

York YMCA 17-year-old Riley Thomas, an uncommitted rising senior, won both breaststrokes, the 200 free and the 200 IM, going lifetime bests in all four events. The 200 breast was a highlight swim, as he took over two full seconds off of his old best to hit a 2:00.78 and near the two-minute barrier. He was also 55.73 in the 100 breast, a one-second drop, 1:41.95 in the 200 free, a three-second drop, and 1:52.06 in the 200 IM, a one-second drop.

14-year-old Emily Way of York YMCA collected sprint wins, taking the 50 free (23.43) and 100 free (50.91). She hit a lifetime best in the latter by almost a full second. Way had a very strong weekend, notching bests in the 100 breast (1:05.99), 200 free (1:51.77), 200 IM (2:08.34) and 100 back (58.29).

OTHER NOTABLE SWIMS