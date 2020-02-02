Crisera Puts Up Backstroke Sweep in Stanford Win Over USC

STANFORD vs. USC

February 1, 2020

Hosted by USC

Short Course Yards

TEAM SCORES

STANFORD 183.5

USC 110.5

The reigning NCAA Champions of Stanford had multiple women pull off a winning double as they beat Pac-12 rival USC on Saturday. One of those women was freshman star Alexandra Crisera, who swept the backstrokes. She was dominant with her 52.80 in the 100 back. Crisera then came from behind to win the 200 back, 1:54.43 to 1:54.88, over teammate Allie Szekely.

Fellow Cardinal Allie Raab brought home a sweep of the breaststrokes. In the 100 breast, Raab took a 1:01.24 victory. USC’s Isa Odgers (2:12.09) took the lead up front in the 200 breast. Raab had taken over by a few hundredths on the 3rd 50, however, and went on to win it by a nail in 2:11.94.

USC’s NCAA Champion Louise Hansson picked up a win in the 100 fly. Hansson, who won the event last season with a new NCAA Record, was well over half a second behind Stanford’s Katie Drabot at the halfway mark. She charged through the back half to out-touch Drabot at the finish, 53.07 to 53.14.

PRESS RELEASE – STANFORD

LOS ANGELES – No. 5 Stanford improved to 6-0 overall and 5-0 in the Pac-12 after defeating No. 24 USC by a score of 183.5-110.5 in Los Angeles on Saturday. The Cardinal has now won 36 consecutive dual meets.

Stanford won 11-of-16 events against the Trojans and was led by Alex Crisera and Allie Raab , who each won three events, including two individual events.

To start the meet, Stanford’s team of Crisera, Raab, Amalie Fackenthal and Emma Wheal won the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:38.88.

Crisera (52.80) earned first place in the 100-yard backstroke, followed by Lucie Nordmann (53.90) in second and Erin Voss (54.17) in third. Crisera then won the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 1:54.43. The Cardinal swept that race, with Crisera, Allie Szekely (1:54.88) and Voss (1:55.63) taking the top spots.

Raab won both the 100-yard breaststroke (1:01.24) and the 200 breast (2:11.94) to earn her two individual event wins.

Drabot earned her first win of the day in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:46.50. Drabot also finished first in the 200-yard butterfly (1:57.53), followed by Hannah Kukurugya (1:59.95) in second.

On the diving side, Carolina Sculti (346.43) won the 3-meter, while Daria Lenz (311.40) placed third. Lenz also placed in the 1-meter, finishing second with a score of 297.98.

The Cardinal swept the podium in the 1000-yard freestyle with Morgan Tankersley (9:55.68), Megan Byrnes (10:01.41), and Kukurugya (10:10.43) finishing one-two-three, respectively. Stanford also took the top spots in the 500-yard freestyle thanks to Katie Glavinovich (4:50.04), Tankersley (4:50.23), and Byrnes (4:56.28) and the 400-yard IM, where Szekely (4:09.42), Kukurugya (4:16.76) and Glavinovich (4:18.80) went one-two-three.

Stanford placed a close second in all of the races that it did not win. Fackenthal placed second in the 50-yard free (22.84) and 100-yard free (49.64), and the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Fackenthal, Lauren Pitzer , Crisera and Anya Goeders finished second with a time of 3:19.45. In the 100-yard fly, Drabot finished second with a time of 53.14.

No. 5 Stanford returns to action on Feb. 15 when it hosts Cal at Avery Aquatic Center.

PRESS RELEASE – USC

Junior Marta Ciesla pulled off an impressive first place finish in the 50y free to highlight the No. 8 USC women’s swimming and diving team’s 183.50-110.50 loss to No. 5 Stanford on Saturday (Feb. 1) at the Uytengsu Aquatics Center.

The Trojans are now 5-2, 4-2 while Stanford improves to 6-0, 5-0.

USC recognized six swimmers ( Piper Brockley , Tatum Wade , Abby Miller , Hanni Leach , Catherine Sanchez , Louise Hansson ) and two divers ( Carly Souza and Naomi Gowlett ) prior to the start of the meet to celebrate Senior Day.

Louise Hansson (53.07) won the 100y fly by .07, picking up her second win in that event of the weekend. Hansson also finished fourth in the 100y back in 54.18.

Sophomore Laticia Transom out-touched Stanford’s Amelie Fackenthal by .10 in the 100y free, finishing with a time of 49.54. Transom took the second-place spot in the 200y free in 1:47.54, preventing Stanford from sweeping the event.

On the diving side, senior Naomi Gowlett took the 1-meter springboard in 298.80. Fellow senior Carly Souza was third with 290.25. Freshman Nike Agunbiade took second on the 3-meter with 316.28. Gowlett (306.98), Savannah Stocker (279.68) and Souza (276.23) finished 4-5-6.

Isa Odgers (2:12.09) was out-touched by Stanford’s Allison Raab, to finish second in the 200y breast.

The Cardinal swept both the 500 and 1000y free and took the 200y Medley Relay. The Trojans rallied to win the 400y free relay (Hansson, Transom, Ciesla, Wade – 3:17.04).

The USC women return to action on Feb. 14 at UCLA, looking for their 12th consecutive win over the Bruins.