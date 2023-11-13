Cornell Women Beat Harvard For First Time In 40 Years

Cornell vs Dartmouth vs Harvard

Saturday, November 11, 2023

Cambridge, Mass.

SCY (25 yards)

Women’s Results

Men’s Results

Team Scores Women: Cornell 152, Harvard 148 Women: Cornell 165, Dartmouth 135 Women: Harvard 158, Dartmouth 142 Men: Harvard 175, Cornell 175 Men: Harvard 202, Dartmouth 97 Men: Cornell 196, Dartmouth 104



The Cornell women made history on Saturday as they took down Harvard for the second time in program history, as the Big Red outscored the Crimson 152-148 to mark their first head-to-head victory since 1983.

Cornell also topped Dartmouth (165-135) to sweep the women’s meet, while Harvard went 2-0 on the men’s side.

WOMEN’S RECAP

The difference-maker in the four-point victory for Cornell can be traced back to the meet-opening 200 medley relay, where the Big Red quartet of Mingna Xu (25.33), Amy Wu (29.48), Emilie Boisrenoult (24.01) and Priscilla Wongso (22.94) combined for a time of 1:41.79 to edge out Harvard (1:41.79) and Dartmouth (1:41.83) by mere hundredths of a second.

From there, Cornell only won two more events as it was team depth that was ultimately the primary reason for the sweep.

In the 100 breaststroke, sophomore Audrey Holden (1:03.56) went 1-2 with Wu (1:04.55) for Cornell, and freshman Hojung Yoon followed up with a victory in the 200 backstroke for the Big Red in a time of 1:59.82.

Holden (2:19.50) and Wu (2:20.53) also placed t-2nd and 4th in the 200 breast to continue putting points on the board in the breast events, with Dartmouth sophomore Julianne Jones securing the victory in 2:16.95 and Harvard freshman Stephanie Iannaccone tying with Holden for the runner-up spot.

Jones also won the 200 IM in 2:03.08, just over a second off her lifetime best of 2:01.90.

Another top point scorer for Cornell was Wongso, a senior, who placed 2nd in the 50 free and 3rd in the 100 free.

Those two events were swept by Dartmouth freshman Samantha Li, who edged Wongso by .01 in the 50 free, 23.41 to 23.42, and then claimed the 100 free in 50.58 over Harvard’s Anya Mostek (50.80) and Li (50.91).

Mostek, a sophomore, also rolled to a dominant win in the 100 back (53.88), and closed things out by leading off Harvard’s 400 free relay in 50.61 as they claimed the win in 3:21.90.

The meet victory for Cornell comes after they fell to Harvard by a decisive score of 179-121 last season. However, the Big Red did pick up a big win over Princeton in November 2022, downing the eventual Ivy League champions 179-121.

Other Highlights

Dartmouth freshman Carinn Bethea swept the 500 free (4:53.53) and 1000 free (10:01.85), both season-bests.

swept the 500 free (4:53.53) and 1000 free (10:01.85), both season-bests. Another Dartmouth first-year that performed well was Jamie Legh , who narrowly missed her personal best time in the 200 back to earn the win in 1:59.74, having been 1:59.50 back in March. Legh followed up by claiming the 100 fly in 54.79, six-tenths off her best time.

, who narrowly missed her personal best time in the 200 back to earn the win in 1:59.74, having been 1:59.50 back in March. Legh followed up by claiming the 100 fly in 54.79, six-tenths off her best time. Harvard sophomore Nina Janmyr swept the diving events, as she was the only diver to eclipse 300 points on both 1-meter (311.30) and 3-meter (308.85).

swept the diving events, as she was the only diver to eclipse 300 points on both 1-meter (311.30) and 3-meter (308.85). Harvard junior Molly Hamlin led the 200 free in 1:50.92.

MEN’S RECAP

The Harvard men cruised to a season-opening sweep over Cornell and Dartmouth, with four different athletes earning multiple individual victories.

Leading the charge was Will Grant, the reigning Ivy League champion in the 100 and 200 back. Grant, a senior, won the 100 back (48.12) and 200 back (1:46.02), and finished things off with a triumph in the 200 IM (1:48.56).

Another senior pushing the Crimson forward was Marcus Holmquist, who swept the 50 free (20.32) and 100 free (44.43) and added a 44.02 anchor on the 400 free relay as Harvard won comfortably in 2:58.05.

Placing 2nd in the 100 free was Harvard sophomore David Greeley (44.56), who also won the 200 free in 1:38.11. Greeley was 4th in the 100 free and 7th in the 200 free at the 2022 Ivy League Championships.

A third senior, Cole Kuster, also earned a decisive sweep, winning the 500 free by nearly three seconds in 4:26.87 and the 1000 free by more than six in 9:08.43.

Cornell juniors Sebastian Wolff and Joseph Gurski were the top non-Harvard performers at the meet, both earning one win and one runner-up finish apiece.

Wolff won the 100 breast (54.91) and took 2nd to Grant in the 200 IM (1:50.24), while Gurski led the 100 fly (48.19) and took 2nd to Harvard freshman David Schmitt (1:46.17) in the 200 fly (1:47.98). Schmitt was also the runner-up to Gurski in the 100 fly.

Other Highlights