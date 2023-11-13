NCAA Mid-Season Meet Week Madness | SWIMSWAM BREAKDOWN

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we preview the upcoming Mid-Season Meet Week Madness as well as discuss last week’s news in swimming. See full list of topics below:
- 0:00 SwimSwam Breakdown Introduction
- 0:19 NCAA Mid-Season Meet Week Preview
- 10:07 Luka & Leon’s Big Records
- 19:41 Ahmed Hafnaoui Leaves Indiana – Will he ever return to the NCAA?
- 23:52 Matt Klotz Finishes in Runner-Up Position in Big Brother 25
- 28:15 David Curtiss, Rachel Stege, and Paige Madden added to 2023-24 National Team
SINK or SWIM
- 30:15 Is the Cal Women’s Class of 2025 now the best class in SwimSwam ranking history?
- 35:27 is Katie Ledeckt the Greatest Female Swimmer of All-Time?
- 39:37 Would you rather see skins races, golden races, or super finals at dual meets?
Who had a shorter/more controversial NCAA career? Hafnaoui or Matt Sates?
Best swimmers of all time is just a worthless commentary! Why does one have to be the best or 2nd best? You can’t compare generational swimmers for so many reasons. You can’t compare generationAl golfers, basketball players, etc. Both of you didn’t live through any other generations. Swimmers didn’t have the long careers that they do now, rules are different, suits are different, the number of World champs are different, previous Olympics were boycotted, on and on! Last week Australia probably had a tough time deciding their SOY. Mollie or Kaylee? Yet alone Titmus. Katie L wasn’t the best female swimmer last year….probably the 4th best in 2023!… Read more »
I would like to see skins at ncaa’s and leon in the 2 free