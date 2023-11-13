12-Year-Old Joey Eaddy Drops Over a Minute in 1650 Free (16:46.23), Jumps to 20th in NAG

2023 NE Crim Oct. Team Specialty

Oct. 26-29, 2023

Worcester Polytechnic Institute Worcester, MA

SCY (25 yards)

Results on MeetMobile: “2023 NE Crim October Team Specialty w/ Dist”

At just 12 years old, Joey Eaddy blazed a time of 16:46.23 in the 1650-yard freestyle last month in Worcester, Massachusetts, shaving more than a minute off his previous-best 17:57.80 from March.

Eaddy, who trains with Gator Swim Club in Boston, now ranks 20th in the 1650 free among the U.S. boys’ 11-12 national age group (NAG) rankings. The NAG record is 16:17.80 set by Nicholas Caldwell back in 2006.

Eaddy also took lowered the New England LSC record in the 1650 free for his 11-12 age group, taking more than seven seconds off Will Barao‘s previous mark of 16:53.97 from 2014. He comes from a family of elite New England swimmers as his dad, Jason, swam at Princeton and his mom, Jenny, won an ACC team title swimming at Clemson.

At Gator Swim Club’s Turkey Trot last weekend, Eaddy posted more big personal bests with a 9:55.25 1000 free, 4:56.26 500 free, 1:51.78 200 free, 53.31 100 free, and 2:08.13 200 IM. He dropped more than 15 seconds in the 1000 free and more than five seconds in the 500 free over the course of just a couple weeks.

Eaddy isn’t the only 12-year-old New England swimmer who shattered LSC records in the month of October. South Shore Mill Pond YMCA standout Cullen Cashman clocked a personal-best 29.03 in the 50 breast, breaking a 25-year-old LSC record in the event (29.11) set by Brian Fiske back in 1998. Two weeks prior at the SAC Spooktacular meet, Cashman also lowered both the 100 breast (1:03.80) and 200 breast (2:17.12) LSC records while also tallying a personal-best 29.34 in the 50 breast that was just a couple tenths off the decades-old standard. His 50 breast now ranks tied for 75th in the U.S. boys’ 11-12 NAG while his 200 breast ranks 78th.

At the Eastern Zone Championships in March, Cashman swept the 50 breast (29.88), 100 breast (1:04.17), and 200 breast (2:17.13). At October’s CRA Distance Meet, he also recorded new lifetime bests in the 100 fly (1:00.78) and 400 IM (4:33.58).