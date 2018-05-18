Cordes has No Set Plan for Training/Relocating Moving Forward (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

MEN’S 200 BREAST FINAL

Daniel Roy and Chase Kalisz had an epic duel in the men’s 200 breast final, with Kalisz maintaining a slight edge heading into the last 50. While Kalisz is known for strong closing speed, it was Roy who charged back in 33.54 to overtake the double medley world champion and book the win in 2:09.73. Roy’s swim lowers his own 17-18 National Age Group Record, which previously stood at 2:10.77.

Kalisz was a little less than two tenths back in 2:09.90, while his Athens teammate Nic Fink was 3rd in 2:11.33. Kevin Cordes (2:13.19) and Cody Miller (2:13.20) were just a hundredth apart for 4th and 5th, while Marat Amaltdinov (2:14.42) got by Reece Whitley (2:14.85) for 6th.