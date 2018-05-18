Singapore’s Emerging Teen Zachary Tan Moving To Phoenix Swim Club

An emerging teen athlete from Singapore will begin his dream of training in the United States, as 14-year-old Zachary Tan is reportedly moving to the Phoenix Swim Club. As part of his family’s transition to the United States as a result of his father’s new role within a financial company, Tan will continue his young swimming career at the home of American standout Breeja Larson.

Turning 15 next month, Tan already holds numerous national age group records (U14), including the 200 IM (2:07.53) and 400 IM (4:35.51). At the 2018 Singapore National Age Group Swimming Championships this past April, Tan notched his first U17 age record, earning a mark of 2:17.22.

Tan has been selected for Singapore’s Junior Pan Pacific Championships roster in the 200 IM, 200 breast and 400 IM. He is also in the running for a Youth Olympic Games berth based on his FINA rankings, but Singapore will not be announcing its final line-up until the end of June.

 

Leave a Reply

8 Comments on "Singapore’s Emerging Teen Zachary Tan Moving To Phoenix Swim Club"

newest oldest most voted
Johnny Bravo

Okay…?

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Looper

Why??? What’s there…….

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
38 minutes ago
Bon Jovi

i heard jose schooling went 2:17.1

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
38 minutes ago
Jimbo

In the rain wearing a drag suit with a weight belt with 100 pounds while not breathing

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
25 minutes ago
Todd Kramer

The horse is dead guys…..

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
20 minutes ago
Oldbay

I heard he actually was dragging a dead horse through the water with him too

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
13 minutes ago
Todd Kramer

Ok, that made me laugh

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
20 seconds ago
Pvdh

comment image

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
58 seconds ago

About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

Loretta grew up outside Toledo, OH, where she swam age group and high school. Graduating from Xavier University, she stayed in the Cincinnati, OH area and currently resides just outside the city in Northern KY.  Loretta got back into the sport of swimming via Masters and now competes and is …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!