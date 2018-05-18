Singapore’s Emerging Teen Zachary Tan Moving To Phoenix Swim Club

An emerging teen athlete from Singapore will begin his dream of training in the United States, as 14-year-old Zachary Tan is reportedly moving to the Phoenix Swim Club. As part of his family’s transition to the United States as a result of his father’s new role within a financial company, Tan will continue his young swimming career at the home of American standout Breeja Larson.

Turning 15 next month, Tan already holds numerous national age group records (U14), including the 200 IM (2:07.53) and 400 IM (4:35.51). At the 2018 Singapore National Age Group Swimming Championships this past April, Tan notched his first U17 age record, earning a mark of 2:17.22.

Tan has been selected for Singapore’s Junior Pan Pacific Championships roster in the 200 IM, 200 breast and 400 IM. He is also in the running for a Youth Olympic Games berth based on his FINA rankings, but Singapore will not be announcing its final line-up until the end of June.