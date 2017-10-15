Comerford Doubles with 4:39 500 FR, 47.0 100 FR to Close SMU Classic

2017 SMU WOMEN’S CLASSIC

Friday, October 13 – Saturday, October 14

Westside Aquatic Center

Lewisville, Texas

Meet Info

Live Results

The 24th annual SMU Women’s Classic concluded tonight in Lewisville, Texas. Louisville’s Mallory Comerford continued her win streak on night 2, going up against Michigan All-American Rose Bi in the 500 free. They were far ahead of the field, with Bi going out in 1:50.61 to set the pace on the front half. Comerford trailed by nearly 2 seconds at the half, but rallied to move ahead in the back half of the race. She touched the wall with a winning time of 4:39.24 to Bi’s 4:40.37.

Later in the session, Comerford returned to take on the 100 free. She and Michigan’s Siobhan Haughey went head-to-head, flipping just a hundredth apart (22.93 to 22.94) at the 100. Comerford had the back half speed to get it done, though, touching in 47.00 to Haughey’s 47.22. That was a new best time for Haughey, whose previous best was a 47.39 from last season’s NCAA meet.

USC’s Riley Scott completed her sweep of the breaststroke races. After winning last night’s 100 breast handily, she was a full second ahead of the field in tonight’s 200 breast with her 2:08.20. Maddie Wright also reeled in a win for USC, finishing 1st with a 1:54.97 in the 200 fly after running down Louisville’s Grace Oglesby (1:55.05) in the final 50 yards.

Another Trojan All-American, Louise Hansson, picked up a win tonight. She rematched with Michigan’s Clara Smiddy after a close race in last night’s 100 back. Hansson established a big lead at the 100-yard mark with a 54.41 split, holding on to beat Smiddy 1:52.26 to 1:52.52. They battled again in the 200 IM, with Hansson using her front half speed to win it in 1:55.80 to Smiddy’s 1:56.97.

FINAL TEAM SCORES: