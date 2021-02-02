Columbia Picks Up Versatile Allison Martin for Fall 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Allison Martin of The Fish has committed to join Columbia University’s incoming class of 2025. She’s a senior at Georgetown Visitation High School in D.C.

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 free – 51.29

200 free – 1:49.35

500 free – 4:58.10

100 fly – 55.61

200 fly – 2:03.16

200 IM – 2:03.28

400 IM – 4:21.95

At the 2020 Washington Metro Prep Championships, Martin made A-finals in the 100 free and 200 IM, placing fifth in the latter.

Since the pandemic began in the United States, Martin has competed at the Winter 18&Under Championships, where she clocked lifetime bests of 55.61 in the 100 fly and 2:03.16 in the 200 fly.

The Columbia Lions finished sixth out of eight teams at the 2020 Ivy League Championships. Martin is already poised to make a big impact: she would’ve made the 800 free relay over two seconds quicker at the Ivy League Champs with her 200 free lifetime best, which would’ve had them just behind third-place Yale. Individually, she would’ve made B-finals in the 200 free, 200 IM and 400 IM and the C-final in the 100 fly, 200 fly and 100 free.

Martin joins Steph Lee, Anthea Wong, Hannah Hailu, Julia Unas, Macy Pine, and Riley Pujadas in Columbia’s class of 2025.

