Louisville’s Kraus, Albiero Named ACC Swimmers of the Week

Courtesy: ACC

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Louisville’s Alena Kraus has been selected as the ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week, and Notre Dame’s Kelly Straub has been named Diver of the Week. The ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week is Louisville’s Nicolas Albiero and North Carolina’s Anton Down-Jenkins has been named Diver of the Week.

A native of Gainesville, Florida, Kraus won three events in a 165-91 win over Cincinnati. The junior took first in the 100 fly and 200 free and was part of the first-place 200 free relay team. Kraus’ time of 1:44.97 in the 200 free ranks among the top 10 times in the NCAA so far this season and is the second-fastest ACC time this year.

Straub won the 1-meter and platform competitions and placed second on the 3-meter in the 244-127 win over West Virginia. A senior from Omaha, Nebraska, she scored a 338.10 on the 1-meter and a 373.45 on the platform while posting a 330.00 in the 3-meter competition.

Hailing from Louisville, Kentucky, Albiero won three events in a 185-75 victory over Cincinnati. The senior took first in the 100 free, 100 back and was part of the first-place 200 free relay team. Albiero’s time of 45.54 in the backstroke ranks among the top 10 times nationally this year and is the second-fastest time in the ACC this season.

Downs-Jenkins swept the springboard events in North Carolina’s 219-80.5 win over Duke. The junior from Wellington, New Zealand, posted a 370.13 on the 1-meter and a 431.03 in the 3-meter competition.

