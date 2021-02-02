Louisville’s Kraus, Albiero Named ACC Swimmers of the Week

Courtesy: ACC
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Louisville’s Alena Kraus has been selected as the ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week, and Notre Dame’s Kelly Straub has been named Diver of the Week. The ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week is Louisville’s Nicolas Albiero and North Carolina’s Anton Down-Jenkins has been named Diver of the Week.
A native of Gainesville, Florida, Kraus won three events in a 165-91 win over Cincinnati. The junior took first in the 100 fly and 200 free and was part of the first-place 200 free relay team. Kraus’ time of 1:44.97 in the 200 free ranks among the top 10 times in the NCAA so far this season and is the second-fastest ACC time this year.
Straub won the 1-meter and platform competitions and placed second on the 3-meter in the 244-127 win over West Virginia. A senior from Omaha, Nebraska, she scored a 338.10 on the 1-meter and a 373.45 on the platform while posting a 330.00 in the 3-meter competition.
Hailing from Louisville, Kentucky, Albiero won three events in a 185-75 victory over Cincinnati. The senior took first in the 100 free, 100 back and was part of the first-place 200 free relay team. Albiero’s time of 45.54 in the backstroke ranks among the top 10 times nationally this year and is the second-fastest time in the ACC this season.
Downs-Jenkins swept the springboard events in North Carolina’s 219-80.5 win over Duke. The junior from Wellington, New Zealand, posted a 370.13 on the 1-meter and a 431.03 in the 3-meter competition.
ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week
Nov. 3 – Kate Douglass, So., Virginia
Nov. 10 – Sarah Foley, Fr., Duke
Nov. 17 – Jenny Halden, Fr., Florida State
Nov. 24 – Kate Douglass, So., Virginia
Dec. 8 – Katharine Berkoff, So., NC State
Jan. 12 – Coleen Gillilan, So., Notre Dame
Jan. 19 – Kylee Alons, Jr., NC State
Jan. 26 – Coleen Gillilan, So., Notre Dame
Feb. 2 – Alena Kraus, Jr., Louisville
ACC Women’s Diver of the Week
Nov. 10 – Maddi Pullinger, Jr., Duke
Nov. 17 – Emily Grund, Jr., North Carolina
Nov. 24 – Samantha Vear, Fr., Florida State
Jan. 12 – Kelly Straub, Sr., Notre Dame
Jan. 19 – Aranza Vazquez, Fr., North Carolina
Jan. 26 – Aranza Vazquez, Fr., North Carolina
Feb. 2 – Kelly Straub, Sr., Notre Dame
ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week
Nov. 3 – Matt Brownstead, Fr., Virginia
Nov. 10 – Hunter Tapp, So., NC State
Nov. 17 – Peter Varjasi, So., Florida State
Nov. 24 – Evgenii Somov, Sr., Louisville
Dec. 8 – Eric Knowles, Sr., NC State
Jan. 12 – Nicolas Albiero, Sr., Louisville
Jan. 19 – Mitchell Whyte, Jr., Louisville
Jan. 26 – Nicolas Albiero, Sr., Louisville
Feb. 2 – Nicolas Albiero, Sr., Louisville
ACC Men’s Diver of the Week
Nov. 10 – Anton Down-Jenkins, Jr., North Carolina
Nov. 17 – Anton Down-Jenkins, Jr., North Carolina
Nov. 24 – Joshua Davidson, Sr., Florida State
Jan. 12 – Austin Flaute, Jr., Notre Dame
Jan. 19 – Daniel Pinto, Sr., Louisville
Jan. 26 – Joshua Davidson, Sr., Florida State
Feb. 2 – Anton Down-Jenkins, Jr., North Carolina