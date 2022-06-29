Columbia Adds 54.3/1:59.0 Breaststroker Michael Zhang to Class of 2026

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Michael Zhang from Burke, Virginia, has announced his commitment to the Columbia University men’s swimming and diving class of 2026. He’ll join Matthew Lou and Seth Roach in New York City next fall.

“I’m super excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Columbia University! I want to thank my coaches, teammates, friends, and family for their endless support, as well as coach Jim for this opportunity. Go Lions!”

Zhang wrapped up his senior year at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology with a state title in the 100 breast (55.05) at the 2022 VHSL 6A Swimming and Diving State Championships. He was runner-up in the 200 IM (1:50.64) and contributed to two second-place relays, anchoring the 4×100 free (46.36) and swimming the breaststroke leg (24.78) on the medley relay. In 2021 the then-junior won both the 200 IM (1:51.32) and 100 breast (57.03) at the 5A state meet.

Zhang currently represents Arlington Aquatic Club. In March 2020, when he swam for Dragon Swim Team, he was one of 48 athletes named by USA Swimming to the 2020 National Diversity Select Camp roster. He is a Winter US Open qualifier in the 100 breast and 200 breast and a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 200 IM. He finaled in both the 100 breast (10th) and 200 breast (21st) at 2021 Winter Juniors East, earning a PB in the 100. He notched lifetime bests in the 200 breast, 200 IM, and 100 free at the 2022 Christiansburg Sectionals, where he won the 200 breast and 200 IM, was runner-up in the 100 breast, and placed 13th in the 100 fly. Zhang kicked off the 2022 long course season last month with a PB of 1:04.13 while winning the 100 breast at Richmond Sectionals.

Best SCY times:

100 breast – 54.33

200 breast – 1:59.08

200 IM – 1:49.93

400 IM – 3:58.69

200 fly – 1:52.07

100 fly – 50.03

50 free – 21.39

Zhang’s best times would have scored in the B finals of the 100 and 200 breast events at 2022 Ivy League Men’s Championships.

