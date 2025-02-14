Colorado Mesa Extends Leads During Day 3 of RMAC Swimming & Diving Championships

2025 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) Championships

Courtesy: RMAC Sports

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. – Colorado Mesa University extended its lead in both the men’s and women’s team championship races after Day 3 of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Swimming and Diving Championships on Tuesday at El Pomar Natatorium.

SwimSwam Note: Ghana Olympian Harry Stacey was confirmed to be out of the meet by Colorado Mesa. The school declined to comment on the reasoning behind his absence. Stacey currently holds the top time in Division II in the men’s 100 free (42.84) this season.

All championship sessions are available on RMACNetwork.com. A championship pass, which provides access to the entire championship, costs $30. Daily passes are also available for $9.99 per day. Live results and team scoring are available via the Colorado Mesa athletics website.

Entering the day leading Simon Fraser by 228 points for the women’s title, Colorado Mesa concluded the day with a 320-point advantage with two days remaining in the championship. On the men’s side, the Mavericks started the day 36 points ahead of Colorado School of Mines and finished it 146 points ahead of the Orediggers.

Colorado Mesa capped its day by sweeping the 400 Medley Relay events. In the women’s relay, the Mavericks quartet of Agata Naskret, Antonia Leese, Kiara Borchardt, and Ada Qunell won by nearly six seconds with an RMAC Championship record of 3:40.88. The Colorado Mesa men’s team followed by posting afour-second victory with Andrew Scoggin, Forrest Frazier, Dejean Urbanek, and Jameson McEnaney posting a 3:14.55.

Day 4 of the Championship features the 500 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke, 200 butterfly, and 200 freestyle relay. In addition, the women’s diving competition concludes with the 3-meter diving event.

Wednesday’s Champions

Women’s Champions

100 Butterfly: Kiara Borchardt, Colorado Mesa (54.97)

400 Individual Medley: Sophia Bains, Colorado Mesa (4:25.96)

200 Freestyle: Tori Meklensek, Simon Fraser (1:48.81)

400 Medley Relay: Colorado Mesa (3:40.88) – RMAC Championship Record

Men’s Champions

100 Butterfly: Dejan Urbanek, Colorado Mesa (47.96)

400 Individual Medley: Marcus Mak, Simon Fraser (3:54.00)

200 Freestyle: Kuba Kiszczak, Colorado Mesa (1:37.64)

400 Medley Relay: Colorado Mesa (3:14.55)

3-meter Diving: Ryan Campbell, Colorado Mesa (564.25)